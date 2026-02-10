OPINION: Why Married at First Sight still has Australia hooked

It’s that time of year again – when partners across the country complain to their co-workers about losing their significant other to Married at First Sight, while secretly texting said significant other under the desk about what takeaway they should grab on the way home from work so they’re showered, settled and emotionally prepared in time for MAFS. We are all doing it – admit it!

Schedules change. Dinner bookings move earlier. Group chats fire up. And, for a brief moment each night, phones are actually put down (ads excluded) as Australia collectively locks eyes with the one show we all swear we’re “done with”… until we’re absolutely not.

Every year we tell ourselves, not this year. Last season was too toxic. Too exhausting. Too much. And yet – here we are again. Season 13. Sucked in – hook, line and sinker. And after this years first Dinner Party exploded into tension between Bec and Gia, I’ll admit it: this season already has its claws in.

We’ve barely made it past the weddings – from Alissa and David’s awkward knee-at-the-altar moment, to Rachel’s hysterical cackling, to Gia’s friend Will’s Oscar-worthy man-of-honour performance – and already the experiment has delivered the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the Dinner Party. The true beginning. The point where honeymoons die and alliances are born.

The showdown between Bec and Gia felt like the opening chapter of something bigger. A rivalry sparked by insecurity, jealousy and comparison – the holy trinity of MAFS drama. Bec arrived already admitting the pair had beef, while Gia openly declared her disdain for Bec along with her transparent intent to bring drama to the table – which she delivered on with a very targeted line of questioning about Bec and Danny’s sex life.

And when sexual chemistry, compliments and perceived threats entered the conversation, it was game on.

So why do we – the viewers – love all this toxic drama so much?

Because Dinner Parties are where the masks slip. They’re unscripted courtrooms. There’s alcohol, an audience, and just enough time for resentment to simmer before someone pokes the bear. Unlike Commitment Ceremonies – where experts step in as moral referees – Dinner Parties expose behaviour in real time. No mediation. No couch. Just vibes, wine and unresolved issues.

THEN come the Commitment Ceremonies – the cathartic release. The moment viewers wait for all week. The calling out. The accountability. The collective sigh when one of the experts finally says what we’ve been yelling at the TV all week. Who doesn’t love watching bad behaviour get clocked?

The experts were impeccable at calling out season 10 villain Harrison’s poor behaviour. (Credit: CH9)

It’s why moments like Cyrell vs Martha, wine glasses flying, OnlyFans outings and cheating scandals live rent-free in our minds. These scenes tap into something deeply human: our fascination with conflict, justice and social dynamics – especially in dating. Whether you’re single or married, watching other people’s relationship mistakes feels strangely comforting. ‘At least that’s not us’. ‘See – this is why I’m single’.

This year’s alleged “Boss Babes” clique already feels primed to deliver that same addictive drama from years past. With their strong personalities and a shared belief that they’re right and everyone else is wrong it’s only a matter of time before it all implodes. And when it does – we’ll be watching – that’s for sure.

Because as much as we pretend we’re above it, Married at First Sight isn’t just trash TV. It’s a mirror. A messy, wine-soaked, emotionally unregulated mirror where we recognise an ex, a former friend, or worse, ourselves in one of the participants – and once a year, Australia can’t look away.

