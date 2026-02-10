Explosive claims MAFS’ Scott McCristal is STILL legally married – and his wife looks just like Gia Fleur!

They’re currently enjoying a hot and heavy romance on Married At First Sight 2026.

But we wonder what Gia Fleur may think of her on-screen husband Scott McCristal now after a bombshell claim has emerged that he was legally married to another woman while filming the reality show – and still is!

(Credit: Channel Nine)

Woman’s Day hears that Scott, 33, was still legally married to his wife, Marisa McElory, when he applied and starred in the reality TV juggernaut last year, and judging by her recent comments on social media, he still very much is.

The stunning American sent tongues wagging recently when she was seen responding to a fan’s comment on Instagram, which wrongfully claimed that Scott had mentioned he had been married before on the show.

“You didn’t hear EX, because I’m still legally his wife!” Marisa wrote.

Marisa, Scott’s alleged wife, is a personal trainer from San Diego, California. (Credit: Instagram)

Her sister, Shelby McElroy, then furthered her claim by writing: “Sister of the bride here! They are still legally married in the States.”

In photos uploaded to Instagram in 2019 by jeweller, Exclusive Diamonds by Ronnie, Marisa and Scott can be seen looking loved-up during their nuptials in San Diego.

In another set of images, Marisa can be seen holding up legal wedding documents after the ceremony.

While little is known about Marisa, her social media presence illustrates that she’s an American-born fitness instructor and former boxer who bases herself between San Diego, California and the Gold Coast, Australia.

Interestingly, Marisa has a striking resemblance to Scott’s TV wife Gia, with her flowing blonde hair and sleeve of tattoos. She’s also a mother.

Scott is yet to inform Gia of his marital status in the experiment, however has hinted that he’s dated women in the past who had children.

Marisa bears a striking resemblance to Scott’s on-screen wife Gia (Credit: Instagram)

