‘From surgery to the startline’: Inside Jess Fox’s health journey and remarkable comeback

Jess Fox is back on the World Cup podium – nine months after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from her kidney.

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The 31-year-old finished second in the women’s K1 final at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Tacen, Slovenia over the weekend, crossing the line just 0.13 seconds behind winner Eva Alina Hocevar. It was her first race back since going under the knife in August last year, just weeks after winning double gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

(Credit: Instagram)

Jess announced the surgery publicly at the time, explaining she would miss the final World Cup events of the 2025 season while she recovered. The tumour was benign and the procedure went well, but it still meant a significant period away from competition.

“Just a couple of gnarly new scars, a bit less kidney, and a whole lot more toughness,” she said at the time.

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Jess spent the months that followed rebuilding gradually, leaning on her coaches, medical support team, and family throughout. It wasn’t always straightforward.

Ahead of her return to competition, she reflected honestly on the experience, describing “countless moments of doubt, gratitude, and growth” across the nine months.

She was open about the fact that the recovery demanded as much mentally and emotionally as it did physically. “It hasn’t been the perfect preparation,” she wrote. “But it’s been real, and it’s been about showing up with what I’ve got.”

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Back in Europe and racing again, Jess says she is still managing some minor physical niggles and that her form is a work in progress. But her performance in Tacen suggested she is tracking in the right direction.

(Credit: Instagram)

“This is probably the first time a silver medal has felt like a gold medal to me,” she said after the race. “Just getting to the start line today was the biggest challenge. To put down two solid runs and make the final made me really happy – then to back it up with another good run in the final feels amazing.”

Jess is now focused on building towards the World Championships later this year, and says she is taking the comeback one step at a time.

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