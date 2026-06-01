The vaccine your pharmacist wants you to ask about this winter

From tetanus to the flu, it’s easy to think you’ve ticked every vaccine off your list, but you may be missing a crucial one.

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Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a highly contagious condition that can cause serious illness. The good news? For most, a single dose is all it takes to significantly lower the risk of severe complications.

(Credit: Getty)

What is RSV?

Often misdiagnosed as a bad cold or the flu, RSV is in fact its own virus. Like influenza, it’s a highly contagious respiratory infection that affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms can commonly include:

Coughing

Fever

Runny or stuffy nose

Wheezing and difficulty breathing

Most healthy adults with RSV will experience mild symptoms and recover within one to two weeks. However, RSV can cause severe illness and is particularly dangerous for babies, young children and older adults with chronic health conditions such as severe asthma, heart disease and diabetes. In some serious cases, RSV can even be life-threatening.

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Why does the vaccine matter?

“While we often associate RSV with babies, it is also a significant cause of severe illness in adults – particularly those over 60,” says Brenton Hart, Chief Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart. “RSV can lead to serious complications like pneumonia and exacerbations of conditions like asthma and COPD [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease].”

RSV also tends to circulate during the winter flu season when vulnerable people are most at risk of serious illness. “In recent winters, we’ve seen the compounding effect of flu, Covid-19 and RSV circulating at the same time, so getting vaccinated for RSV as well as other viruses we associate with the cold is important.”

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Would I need a yearly dose?

“Unlike some other vaccines that are required annually, RSV is slightly different,” Brenton explains.

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“Data suggests vaccination for RSV protects you for at least two seasons, so no need to book an annual booster – there’s currently not enough evidence to determine the need.”

RSV vaccines are offered under the National Immunisation Program to those eligible, including women 28 to 36 weeks pregnant.

“Australian guidelines recommend a single shot for eligible adults,” says Brenton. “That’s adults aged 50-59 with medical conditions that increase their risk of getting severe RSV and older adults 75 years and over. Vaccinations can also be considered in those over 60, too.”

A quick chat with your GP or pharmacist can help determine if you’re a candidate.

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How effective is it?

Getting vaccinated is your best bet at ensuring RSV protection, but like the influenza vaccine, it can’t guarantee 100 per cent immunity.

“It’s like a seatbelt, rather than a forcefield, meaning you might still catch the virus, but the vaccine stops it from doing life-threatening damage to your lungs,” explains Brenton. “If you do get sick it can turn something that would require a hospital stay into something more manageable and reduce the risk of getting a severe lung infection by at least 80 per cent.”

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Bena Ong, Leongatha, Vic.

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Isn’t RSV just a concern for children?

This is a very common misconception. While RSV is a well-known risk for infants, it can be just as serious for older adults. As we get older, our immune systems don’t bounce back quite as fast, and RSV can lead to severe complications like pneumonia or the worsening of existing heart and lung conditions. In fact, hospitalisation rates for RSV increase significantly as we get older, which is why we recommend a single-dose vaccination for adults aged 75 and over and adults over 60 with any condition that may weaken their immunity.

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Do I need to see my GP beforehand to get a prescription?

If you’re 60 or older, you can come straight to us at TerryWhite Chemmart. Our Pharmacists are trained to assess your eligibility and administer the RSV vaccine right here in the CareClinic without the need for a GP prescription. It’s all about removing hurdles so you can stay focused on your busy social calendar or travel plans rather than being stuck in waiting rooms.

Is getting the RSV vaccine another annual appointment like the flu shot?

Unlike the flu vaccination which requires a yearly update to keep up with changing strains, RSV protection lasts for at least two years. Think of it as a long-term investment in your respiratory health – one visit now can provide lasting effects through multiple winter seasons.

My daughter was told that she should get a maternal RSV vaccine. What are the benefits for her baby?

Getting vaccinated during pregnancy is one of the most effective ways to protect your baby. When a pregnant woman receives the RSV vaccine (ideally between 28 and 36 weeks), she passes vital antibodies through the placenta to her baby. This provides passive protection for the infant for up to six months – often the most vulnerable window for serious RSV complications.

Best of all, the vaccine is free for pregnant women within that timeframe and they can receive it at the pharmacy without the need for a prescription. It’s a great way to give the newest member of your family a healthy head start. Speak with your pharmacist for more information about the RSV vaccination.

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For more information go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

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