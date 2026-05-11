‘Going to get it out there’: MAFS star’s reveal after new romance made public

First he debuted his fledgling romance, now former MAFS star Scott McCristal has opened up about his new life chapter, saying he has no regrets about appearing on the hit Channel Nine show, despite the drama of his on-screen marriage.

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Scott – who was matched with outspoken bride Gia Fleur on the reality show – left fans heartbroken when he revealed how he’d been met with “daily criticisms, belittling comments and threats of being left single” by Gia during their time together.

Now, after going public with his new girlfriend – Brienna Stockdale, a fitness influencer, and cosmetic injector from the Gold Coast – the 33-year-old business owner is taking ownership of his own story by paying it forward with acts of kindness.

Scott has gone public with his new romance. (Credit: Instagram/scott_mccristal)

A post shared to Facebook page MAFS Gossip on May 9 revealed how Scott had stepped in to assist an 84-year-old lady who was confined to her home after an accident.

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She shared how he had paid for her supermarket groceries, something that she said was “so much appreciated”.

From Scott’s perspective, it’s a whole new approach to life.

“Guys, I’m just going to do this quick video and get it out there, because I feel MAFS just finished in the UK,” the reality star shared in a social media post the same day.

“I want to show everyone what it’s like to be me, and I want to give back and show everyone that I’m happy now, and I don’t have any regrets from MAFS.”

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Scott has no regrets. (Credit: Instagram/scott_mccristal)

While Scott undeniably went through a rollercoaster on the show, he explained that he was “glad it’s all happened”.

“As terrible as it was to watch, I want to be able to show that men’s men do have emotional feelings, including myself,” he shared.

“I want to show everyone that it’s free to be kind and I want to get everyone happy. I want everyone to me on my level because I’m happy again.”

As well as a gorgeous new girlfriend, Scott declared that he was living a “great life”.

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“I’ve got good friends and family. My parents have been married almost bloody 40 years,” he explained.

Scott is close to his family. (Credit: Instagram/scott_mccristal)

Fans of the star were quick to praise his positive approach, given all that he went through during his time on MAFS.

“A true gentleman with a kind soul. The best thing you did was not to entertain Gia & walk away from that toxic situation. Keep being you,” one fan commented.

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Another fan, from the UK, wrote, “Oh Scott we are now waiting for final vows in UK. You were such a broken man it was hard to watch, but you have learnt from it and moved on. Good luck to you.”

Scott appears happier than ever. (Credit: Instagram/scott_mccristal)

Scott has certainly moved on with positivity after finally ending things with Gia during the show’s last Dinner Party with a letter.

“Morally, we aren’t aligned. We hold different values of what a relationship should be,” he wrote. “I can’t be with a woman who, behind my back, proclaims to the first guy, ‘I can’t be with a guy who doesn’t have money and will pay for everything’.

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“I’m not sure what you’re looking for Gia, but I can tell you’re not the one for me. We are a different calibre of people.”

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