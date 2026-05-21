Aussie MAFS bride Tahnee Cook is reflecting on her time on MAFS amid UK allegations

Former Married At First Sight bride Tahnee Cook is opening up about her experience on the Aussie reality show.

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Tahnee’s post comes off the back of serious allegations by three MAFS UK stars, Shona Manderson and two former brides whose identities remain anonymous. In a new Panorama documentary, The Dark Side, Manderson and another anonymous contestant alleged they were raped on the show, whilst a third anonymous contestant made allegations of sexual misconduct against her on-screen husband. All three men accused of wrongdoing deny these accusations.

While Tahnee makes it very clear that she had a positive experience with the Australian MAFS production and enjoyed her time on the show, she felt it was important to use her platform to advocate for those who may not have had such a favourable experience.

“I’m sure anyone who saw that investigation was absolutely mortified to hear the experiences shared. I think especially as someone who has also been on the show, I had this horrible feeling in my stomach and just felt the need to share some of those thoughts from my perspective,” Tahnee tells TV WEEK.

Tahnee was a contestant on MAFS in 2023. (Image: Tahnee Cook / Instagram)

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After appearing on MAFS in 2023, Tahnee says she’s witnessed first hand the negative attitude that the general public can often have towards MAFS participants, particularly if they’ve been given an unfavourable edit.

“As someone who can say was edited in a pretty positive light, I’ve always used my voice where possible to advocate for other opinions from others who have felt more hard done by the experience. Even if that may not always be the same experience I lived,” Tahnee shares.

“The public loves to hate on reality tv participants and I honestly feel like they thrive off the downfall of us. People don’t realise there’s real struggles participants are dealing with and a lot don’t speak up about it. I’m so proud of these women for being brave in sharing their story because that is extremely tough, especially with the public scrutiny and victim blaming that follows.”

Taking to Instagram, Tahnee noted that the documentary made her take a step back and reflect on her own experience on MAFS. She felt that it could be insightful to share her feelings around the experience in hindsight to “get people thinking about it differently and open the space for others to share their story too.”.

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“I can only imagine how uncomfortable other brides may have felt being stuck with a random man they just met, let alone one they didn’t like or get along with? In hindsight, I’m genuinely so thankful and grateful that I didn’t go through that too,” Tahnee wrote in her post.

After experiencing the MAFS whirlwind, Tahnee says that many people don’t realise just how quickly intimacy is brought up.

“You’re constantly being asked about it by producers, during voxys (interviews), at dinner parties, commitment ceremonies, probably every day until something happens,” she continued.

“As someone who likes to keep the details of my sex life pretty private, this was SO jarring for me to constantly talk about.”

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Throughout the experiment, Tahnee says there were a bunch of examples she could give that provide “a little snapshot” into what it was like navigating these strange scenarios from the inside.

“There’s an underlying expectation of intimacy in these TV relationship dynamics that really can make the experience quite challenging and even more stressful,” she notes.

As a self-confessed lover of reality television, Tahnee hopes that there can be some reform for shows like MAFS to protect contestants and the future of compelling television TV.

“I’ll always speak on this because I think MAFS probably isn’t going anywhere. People will still apply and I won’t tell them not to, but I do really urge them to look a little deeper into why they so badly want to do it? And I sincerely come at this from someone who was incredibly lucky to have an overall positive experience but I’m such a low percentage when you look at it entirely,” Tahnee explains.



“I think MAFS brings up some really important conversations around relationship dynamics that need to be shown but I do think more care can be taken into unpacking them and approaching certain topics.”

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Tahnee is thankful for her time on MAFS, but wants people to seriously consider the ramifications of going on the show. (Image: Nine)

Tahnee isn’t the only MAFS Australia star speaking out about the show. Katie Johnson, who was on the 2025 season, shared the “heartbreaking” reality of the show with Woman’s Day.

“The MAFS UK exposé matters because multiple former participants are independently describing the same patterns of manipulation, coercion and emotional harm. That deserves to be taken seriously,” Katie tells Woman’s Day.

“Just because someone wanted an opportunity or platform doesn’t mean they deserved psychological harm. Those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

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In a statement made on May 18, Chief Executive of Channel 4 Priya Dogra confirmed that an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK was underway.

“We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors,” she said, per Deadline.

Tahnee was matched with Ollie Skelton on the show. (Image: Nine)

In a statement to TV WEEK, a Nine Entertainment spokesperson emphasizes that there is a very rigorous process in place to protect participants.

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“Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health, wellbeing and safety of the participants of MAFS Australia extremely seriously.

All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also provides an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, with no end date.”

1800RESPECT is available for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to support people impacted by domestic, family or sexual violence.

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