MAFS’ ‘runaway bride’ Brook hocks her wedding dress

Following her early departure from Married At First Sight, bride Brook Crompton has firmly shut the door on that chapter of her life – by selling her wedding dress.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old proved there was no sentimentality attached to the striking Rachel Gilbert gown she wore to exchange vows with Chris Nield, as she listed it on Facebook Marketplace.

And apparently the chic strapless minidress with silk organza floral bust detail was quickly snapped up – for half the original price.

The ivory Violet Mini dress currently retails for $1490, though Brook sold it for a fraction of the price, at just $700.

Married At First Sight’s self-professed ‘runaway bride’ Brook Crompton has sold her wedding dress online after her early exit from the show. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

With her marriage to Chris lasting just a matter of weeks, it comes as no surprise that Brook was eager to move on.

From the get-go, the pair struggled to find a middle ground, with Chris painted as this season’s “villain”.

In a turn of events no-one saw coming, however, Brook herself proved to be quite the villain, unleashing on her fellow brides at her final Dinner Party.

Back with her ex

Of course, the model has found love since leaving the experiment, after reconnecting with ex-boyfriend Harry.

Advertisement

The couple – who reunited “around two weeks” after Brook quit the show in August last year – announced to Woman’s Day on February 15 that they had got engaged on Christmas Day.

Model Brook looked stunning in her strapless ivory Rachel Gilbert minidress as she exchanged vows with Chris Nield. (Credit: Nine Network)

And that’s not all, as they confirmed they were expecting their first child!

“It honestly feels like everything has fallen into place,” Brook told us.

Advertisement

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted – to be with a partner who supports me and loves me for me.”

Brook said going on the show was the catalyst that made her realise how good things had been with her ex.

“I guess it made me realise how amazing Harry is,” she told us. “He’s nothing like that person I married on MAFS.”

After butting heads for much of the experiment, Chris and Brook called time on their marriage during a heated Commitment Ceremony. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

“He’d never fat-shame a woman or speak about anyone badly,” she added, citing some of Chris’ problematic behaviour on the show.

“I’ve actually never been with someone that speaks about women that poorly. So right from the get-go, I was like, ‘This person [Chris] is not for me.’ It was very much like, I’ve been paired with this person for TV ratings.”

As for Chris, the chippie – who has moved to the Gold Coast – has rejoined the dating apps as he continues his quest for love.

“Dating me is like being on TV,” he says in his Raya profile.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.