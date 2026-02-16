Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

EXCLUSIVE: MAFS star Brook Crompton’s fiancé Harry reveals what he would do if he saw Chris Neild out in public

He doesn't have time for the drama!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
wade sellers Entertainment Editor
Loading the player...

It would be a weird feeling seeing your now-fiancée marrying a complete stranger on Australia’s biggest TV show.

Advertisement

And yet that’s the strange predicament that Harry finds himself in after reuniting with his ex, Married At First Sight star Brook Crompton.

This week, Woman’s Day confirmed that the Gold Coast model, 27, had reunited with her ex shortly after filming the series last year, and is now pregnant and engaged!

The couple reunited around two weeks after Brook left the experiment last year.

But regardless of all the spectacle, the rumour mill, and the millions of viewers tuning in each night to watch all the madness unfold, Harry’s just happy focusing on Brook and their growing family.

Advertisement

“I’ve never watched it,” Harry, 28, reveals to Woman’s Day. “I’m not going to watch any [of this season’s] episodes. I quite frankly don’t have time to either.”

“I think it’s just like all reality TV. A lot of acting. Probably like 20 takes of everything, a lot of editing. I don’t think it’s very real, to be honest with you,” he adds.

“Sounds like he really doesn’t give a s**t to be honest,” Brook interjects, laughing.

(Credit: Channel Nine)
Advertisement


Harry, who works as a builder on the Gold Coast, adds that he’s actually heard very little of Brook’s experience on the show, and her rocky TV ‘marriage’ to controversial groom Chris Neild.

“She hasn’t spoken about him or anything like that. That side is kind of sealed and it was just part of the show – and just acting,” he says, adding that he if he saw Chris out in public he “wouldn’t do anything.”

“It would just be another person walking by that is going about their business,” he adds bluntly.

Brooke reiterates that, for the couple, both Chris and the MAFS experiment in general, are now “irrelevant” to them, and they’re both just eager to focus on their future together with their upcoming baby.

“We don’t have time for the drama,” she says. “You know, we have our whole life ahead of us and we’ve got everything we’ve always both wanted. We have a beautiful life.”

Advertisement

wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement