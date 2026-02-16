EXCLUSIVE: MAFS star Brook Crompton’s fiancé Harry reveals what he would do if he saw Chris Neild out in public

It would be a weird feeling seeing your now-fiancée marrying a complete stranger on Australia’s biggest TV show.

Advertisement

And yet that’s the strange predicament that Harry finds himself in after reuniting with his ex, Married At First Sight star Brook Crompton.

This week, Woman’s Day confirmed that the Gold Coast model, 27, had reunited with her ex shortly after filming the series last year, and is now pregnant and engaged!

The couple reunited around two weeks after Brook left the experiment last year.

But regardless of all the spectacle, the rumour mill, and the millions of viewers tuning in each night to watch all the madness unfold, Harry’s just happy focusing on Brook and their growing family.

Advertisement

“I’ve never watched it,” Harry, 28, reveals to Woman’s Day. “I’m not going to watch any [of this season’s] episodes. I quite frankly don’t have time to either.”

“I think it’s just like all reality TV. A lot of acting. Probably like 20 takes of everything, a lot of editing. I don’t think it’s very real, to be honest with you,” he adds.

“Sounds like he really doesn’t give a s**t to be honest,” Brook interjects, laughing.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement



Harry, who works as a builder on the Gold Coast, adds that he’s actually heard very little of Brook’s experience on the show, and her rocky TV ‘marriage’ to controversial groom Chris Neild.

“She hasn’t spoken about him or anything like that. That side is kind of sealed and it was just part of the show – and just acting,” he says, adding that he if he saw Chris out in public he “wouldn’t do anything.”



“It would just be another person walking by that is going about their business,” he adds bluntly.

Brooke reiterates that, for the couple, both Chris and the MAFS experiment in general, are now “irrelevant” to them, and they’re both just eager to focus on their future together with their upcoming baby.

“We don’t have time for the drama,” she says. “You know, we have our whole life ahead of us and we’ve got everything we’ve always both wanted. We have a beautiful life.”





Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.