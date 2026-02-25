“Indulgences” exposed in MAFS star’s secret dating profile 

He tried – and failed – to find love on the 2026 season of Married at First Sight, and now it seems groom Chris Nield has returned to more traditional methods in the pursuit of passion.

Woman’s Day can reveal the 31-year-old reality star is back on his two preferred dating apps – Hinge and the celebrity-loved, membership-based Raya – amid the fallout from his doomed marriage to Brook Crompton.

Chris – who was described as a Construction Supervisor on the show – describes himself on Hinge as a carpenter, and indicates that he’s looking for a “long-term relationship”, although he’s “open to short”.

“Dating me is like being on TV,” the reality star from Victoria quips in his intro.

Chris is back on the apps. (Credit: Hinge)

When asked to describe his typical Sunday, the star lists “house work, TV” and, cryptically, “indulgences”.

Photos shared alongside Chris’ profile, include a bathroom selfie of the star wearing a black tuxedo with a rose on the lapel, a snap of him in a hotel corridor and a shirtless photo of him riding a bicycle by the beach.

Elsewhere in his bio, Chris indicates he is after “monogamy” and has relocated from Victoria to Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Chris indicates he loves “indulgences” in his Hinge bio. (Credit: Hinge)

Over on Raya, Chris reveals he loves “dogs and chocolate” and lists his interests as “running, coffee and walk, beach, travel, arts and music and outdoors”.

The revelation that Chris is back on the market comes as the 31-year-old revealed he and bride Brook – who is now pregnant and engaged to someone else – had “already decided” to leave the MAFS experiment when footage appeared to show him being jilted by his wife.

“We’d already decided. We told them in the morning that we were done. We were leaving,” Chris told the Daily Mail.

“As soon as they said she (Brook) had left, I knew what they were doing. I stood up and said, ‘We’re not f***ing doing this.’ I wasn’t going to let her be framed as abandoning me.”

The tradie also explained he was “f***ed mentally” when the explosive dinner party episode was filmed – something that showed on screen.

The reality star is enjoying fitness now filming is over. (Credit: Hinge)

“So many emotions. Brook’s gone. I’m by myself. I just didn’t feel like myself,” he told the outlet.

“I wasn’t crying because Brook left me. The whole thing was just messing with me.”

While it appears Chris has since brushed off his experience on the show to embrace finding a true connection in real life, his prospects could be hampered by revelations about his past.

Court records show that back in 2015 Chris faced a charge of common assault, and in 2019 he was sentenced for driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.

“I made a few bad decisions and obviously paid the price,” Chris told the Daily Mail, reflecting on his past misdemeanours.

“It was a big learning curve for me, being a young immature man. There’s been a lot of growth along the way, and I’d never put myself in those situations ever again.

“It’s not just about the impact it has on you, but also those close around you,” he continued.

Chris is back on Raya too. (Credit: Supplied)

“Every year I’m able to learn and make slight positive changes to my life that improve it bit by bit.

“Even in the last six months, I’ve left Melbourne and relocated to Queensland, where I’ve never felt better.

“Working with really close, long-term mates, focusing on health and fitness. I’ve never been more excited to see what the future holds.”

