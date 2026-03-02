Hot new couple alert? MAFS’ Jamie Marinos “can’t wait” to meet 2026 groom Luke Fourniotis after his brutal rejection

After leaving the experiment a broken man on Sunday night, Married At First Sight‘s Luke Fourniotis may have already found himself the perfect rebound – in 2025 bride Jamie Marinos!

Advertisement

The fiesty blonde, 29, has been very vocal about her feelings towards the farmer, 30, calling him “handsome” in Woman’s Day’s MAFS social recap series, Jamie’s Hot Take!

And one thing’s for certain, the fans are here for it!

Jamie reveals she’d like to meet Luke! (Credit: Instagram)

“Let’s get them together please,” one viewer wrote on social media, while another implored Jamie “please contact him. Bring his smile back”.

Advertisement

“You two would actually be perfect for each other… why didn’t we think of this earlier?” another asked.

Talking to Chattr early last month, Jamie – who also, conveniently, resides in Luke’s hometown of Melbourne – admitted she was aware that fans were attempting to matchmake the pair.

“It’s actually so funny, this online movement kind of came out of nowhere shipping I guess like Luke and I, I’ve seen a few edits come up, which is really funny because I’m not even on this season,” she laughed.

After four disastrous weeks in the experiment together, Mel and Luke both wrote ‘leave’ on Sunday night. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

“But you know, I think Australia is having a bit of crush on Luke because he seems so beautiful, he’s a handsome boy, I definitely can’t wait to meet him, anyways, the MAFS world is interconnected. I just want to give him a big hug, especially when he was crying and sad, I think we all felt for him.

“I can’t say if I’d go on a date with him, because I don’t actually know him yet, or know him properly. But I definitely, you know, look forward to meeting him one day,” she added.



Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.