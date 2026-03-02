Hot new couple alert? MAFS’ Jamie Marinos “can’t wait” to meet 2026 groom Luke Fourniotis after his brutal rejection

After leaving the experiment a broken man on Sunday night, Married At First Sight‘s Luke Fourniotis may have already found himself the perfect rebound – in 2025 bride Jamie Marinos!
The fiesty blonde, 29, has been very vocal about her feelings towards the farmer, 30, calling him “handsome” in Woman’s Day’s MAFS social recap series, Jamie’s Hot Take!
And one thing’s for certain, the fans are here for it!
“Let’s get them together please,” one viewer wrote on social media, while another implored Jamie “please contact him. Bring his smile back”.
“You two would actually be perfect for each other… why didn’t we think of this earlier?” another asked.
Talking to Chattr early last month, Jamie – who also, conveniently, resides in Luke’s hometown of Melbourne – admitted she was aware that fans were attempting to matchmake the pair.
“It’s actually so funny, this online movement kind of came out of nowhere shipping I guess like Luke and I, I’ve seen a few edits come up, which is really funny because I’m not even on this season,” she laughed.
“But you know, I think Australia is having a bit of crush on Luke because he seems so beautiful, he’s a handsome boy, I definitely can’t wait to meet him, anyways, the MAFS world is interconnected. I just want to give him a big hug, especially when he was crying and sad, I think we all felt for him.
“I can’t say if I’d go on a date with him, because I don’t actually know him yet, or know him properly. But I definitely, you know, look forward to meeting him one day,” she added.