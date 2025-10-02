MAFS’ Jamie Marinos teases new AFL beau

Reality TV fans were surprised to see a familiar face at an AFL event this week, as a Married at First Sight contestant walked the red carpet at Richmond’s Jack Dyer Medal in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Jamie Marinos, who starred in the 2025 season of the show alongside Dave, was photographed arm in arm with Mate Colina.

The 29-year-old wore a plunging white gown for the end-of-season event.

The pair arrived at the event together. (Credit: Instagram)

At this stage, Jamie hasn’t confirmed the rumours – but she has continued to tease fans online as she documented her night out.

Advertisement

Sharing an elevator selfie to her Instagram stories, she also tagged Mate’s private account.

Jamie also teased an ‘engagement prank’ she pulled on her father, screenshotting text messages she sent announcing she had said yes.

Including a fake photograph with a man and a ring, she told fans her dad “was not happy” with the joke.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Although Jamie’s onscreen marriage to Dave was short-lived, she has kept fans on their toes in the months since thanks to her close friendship with fellow castmate Eliot.

The pair became close after filming and have continued to speak to the media about the nature of their relationship. Although they admit there is a mutual attraction, they have confirmed they are not dating due to the long distance.

“Eliot and I’s friendship definitely developed,” Jamie confirmed on Lorraine in late July. “We kind of explored something a little bit more.”

“It’s a bit complicated being in two different states, so what we did want to focus on is the friendship because it’s a really beautiful friendship.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

“Jamie is an absolute babe,” Eliot later shared via Instagram. “I’d be super lucky to be in a relationship with her, and I have really enjoyed doing all this media stuff with her, but the reality is we live in different states and we have different lifestyles.”

“We’ve got enough on our plate as it is to try to navigate an interstate relationship with each other. She’ll always be a really close friend of mine, and I wouldn’t rule out more, but right now, we are just friends.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.