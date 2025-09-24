‘I’m not interested!’ Jamie shares blunt warning to new MAFS stars

If you think joining Married at First Sight Australia automatically ensures a built-in MAFS community, think again!

2025 fan fave Jamie has taken to Instagram to set the record straight on MAFS friendships, explaining that although she’s happy to befriend future contestants…she’ll be waiting until *after* their season airs to suss out what they’re really like.

Jamie took to Instagram with a video explaining where she currently stands with the new cast. (Credit: Instagram)

The former reality TV contestant shared the blunt disclaimer as she responded to rumours that her name was dropped at a dinner party during the upcoming season.

“I just want to make this quite clear. I don’t have any relationships with the current cast of MAFS Australia,” she told her Instagram followers.

“Apparently, my name was dropped at a dinner party, that I’m friends with someone,” she continued. “Someone I had a very brief interaction with because, again, I’m not interested in befriending people I don’t know!”

“Do you think I’m blindly going to befriend this cast of MAFS?” she questioned, before admitting that numerous up-and-coming contestants had reached out asking for advice.

Jamie was married to Dave during the experiment. (Credit: Nine )

“I have no interest in giving advice to people,” she confirmed. “That to me shows that you’re disingenuous. If you’re a genuine person, you wouldn’t need coaching from a past participant…I don’t understand that logic.”

Revealing that she herself never sought “coaching” or advice before heading into her wedding, she continued: “It’s an instant ick for me.”

“I just want to make it really clear that I am not friends with anyone on the current cast,” Jamie added. “I don’t know them, but I wish them the best.”

“I’m sure there are some lovely people who I’ll get to meet after the season airs, but I’m going to wait and see what these people are actually like.”

Eliot and Jamie have continued to fuel rumours about their friendship. (Credit: Instagram)

Jamie’s comments come after she and co-star Eliot continued to fuel rumours that there was something more to their friendship.

The pair, who were married to Lauren and Dave respectively during this year’s season, were photographed enjoying a day out on the Gold Coast.

“Eliot and I’s friendship definitely developed,” Jamie confirmed on Lorraine in late July. “We kind of explored something a little bit more…[but] it’s a bit complicated.”

