Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal that Married At First Sight stars Jamie and Eliot are no longer keeping things platonic.

With insiders confirming the pair are now ‘officially together.’

After months of a flirty friendship, the duo have taken their connection from slow-burn to full-blown romance, with fellow cast members spilling that Jamie has already moved into Eliot’s place as the couple gives their relationship a serious shot.

(Credit: Backgrid)

“This isn’t just a fling. They’re very much in it for real,” says one fellow MAFS contestant.

“Jamie was supposed to stay in separate accommodation on the Gold Coast this week, but she cancelled her plans to spend the week with Eliot instead.

“Jamie has been ‘incognito’ since arriving on the Gold Coast and was planning to try to keep this from everyone, as they really want to make a serious go of this.”

Sources say ‘sparks flew’ when the two began spending more time together post-show and this past week has been a turning point.

“They’ve gone from mates to full couple mode,” the insider adds. “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but it feels natural for them.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

While the experts may not have paired them originally, castmates are already calling Jamie and Eliot the real success story of the season.

“Once again, the matchmakers got it wrong but love found a way!” one source shared. “They’re the new Jules and Cam. Viewers are expected to be rooting for them as this news breaks.”

With a general consensus that Australia really wants a happy ending for Jamie, who was left heartbroken by Dave.

Both Jamie and Eliot are said to be “giddy with excitement” over their new romance, and are now spending time under the same roof to see where the relationship leads.

Jamie and Dave at the final vows. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Eliot is the gentleman that Jamie has always wanted – accepting her for who she is and being a real sweetheart. Opening car doors and carrying her luggage.

“They’ve gone all in,” says one friend. “There’s a genuine connection here. It’s sweet, a little spicy and totally unexpected. But everyone who knows them can see how happy they are.”

