Has Married At First Sight’s Jamie moved on with a Dave lookalike?

None of us could have predicted the pivot that Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand’s relationship has taken as Married At First Sight enters its final weeks.

However, as Australia continues to turn on the season’s unlikely villain Dave, 36, his on-screen wife Jamie, 28, appears to be getting the last laugh – and it’s with a Dave lookalike!

Sleuths tell Woman’s Day that Jamie may have already moved on – with a Dave lookalie! (Credit: Channel Nine)

A source tells Woman’s Day Jamie has been spotted getting around the neighbourhood of Moonee Ponds in Melbourne with a tall, dark and handsome man with striking similarities to Dave!

The star-struck sleuth spotted Jamie looking loved-up with the stranger at an Asian-fusion restaurant on March 7, and at first was convinced it was Dave, however on closer inspection, they realised it was just a lookalike!

“She was comfortable enough to wear no makeup and cute active wear,” the spy says of Jamie’s demeanour, adding that when they went back to snap a picture, Jamie was fleeing the scene on the phone in a bid to not be seen.

Dave has become the unlikely villain of the series this year when he suddenly turned cold and distant towards Jamie (Credit: MATRIX)

The spotting comes as Jamie’s star continues to rise following the disintegration of her on-screen marriage to Dave.

Just recently, she was mobbed by a swarm of fans as she attended a concert in Melbourne, with the group appearing to take a dig at Dave by chanting, “F**k these men!”

She also appears to have gained some big-name fans too, with everyone from Abbie Chatfield to Rebecca Gibney throwing their strong support behind her.

(Credit: Instagram)

And the support extends online as well, with Jamie’s 132,000 Instagram followers – the most out of the cast by far – set to make her a reported $35,000 over one year in sponsorship deals alone once the show finishes.

Jamie’s rising star is said to have her castmates “absolutely livid”, the Daily Mail reports, particularly after she was asked by Nine to travel over to New Zealand earlier this month to help promote the reality show.

