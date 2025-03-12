After a tumultuous feedback week, Jamie and Dave are on the rocks after some truths were revealed.

Dave discovered that his feelings for Jamie were not progressing, meanwhile Jamie had dropped the L bomb in the most recent commitment ceremony.

“Look, I don’t hate her guts, but I do care about her, the whole way through, I do care about her feelings. I’m not progressing in any other feelings,” Dave shared when asked about his feelings for Jamie.

(Credit: Media Mode)

Some snaps have surfaced with friends Dave and Veronica appearing outside a gym.

During the couple swap, Dave was paired with Veronica, who was also on the rocks with her partner Eliot.

“Dave has made me realise it should come easy and it shouldn’t be as hard as it is with Eliot and I,” Veronica shared.

The pair got along during the swap, with Veronica sharing in her honesty letter to Eliot the list of things that Dave has done to ‘go above and beyond.’

“I don’t have to prompt Dave to open up, he tells me things because he wants to talk to me.

(Credit: Channel 9)

“When Dave and I have conversed, it’s effortless and the communication flows easily because he is present – There is some basic things too, like making eye contact with me and being attentive, Dave makes me feel connected and seen,” she continued.

At the dinner party, when Adrian asked if ‘V’ (Veronica) was more Dave’s type, he denied that she was, “We spent three days together, we had a laugh and we got along.”

Eliot shared that Veronica had said, “the two days she spent with Dave, she felt more connected than with me for a whole month.”

