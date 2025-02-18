Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
In a MAFS first, runaway Eliot is rematched with Veronica as an intruder

A second chance at love?
Just when viewers thought the chapter on Eliot’s love story had officially closed, he returned to Married At First Sight Australia 2025 with a brand new attention and a brand new wife, Veronica. 

As MAFS fans know, the runaway groom swiftly packed his bags and exited the experiment after his “non-negotiables” weren’t met with his original match, Lauren

married at first sight australia 2025 eliot return
(Credit: Nine)

In a MAFS first, the relationship experts have found it in their heart to re-match both Lauren and Eliot. And while we questioned Eliot’s intentions, the groom admitted his final chat with expert John Aiken shifted his perspective.

“I f***** up. I 100% have regrets about how I handled it,” he said. “I really hope it hasn’t been all for nothing.” 

With a fresh set of eyes on his “toxic patterns,” Eliot hopes to find love in his new match, Veronica. In tribute to his first run in the 2025 season, he joked that he’d “run” if there was no spark again. 

married at first sight australia 2025 veronica
(Credit: Nine)

Veronica is a 32-year-old personal trainer and actor from Sydney, NSW, putting her trust in the experts in the hopes she’ll be matched with someone who brings joy and laughter into her life. 

She is also a successful model who has competed in Miss Universe Australia twice! 

Veronica walked down the aisle in an extremely intimate ceremony, two guests to be exact who naturally guessed why the groom’s side was empty. Eliot’s vows didn’t clarify his situation either. 

“It’s not everyday you get to marry a stranger, but for me, it’s every week,” he said. 

married at first sight australia 2025 eliot veronica still together
(Credit: Nine)

Aside from some unanswered questions, Veronica seemed attracted to Eliot. Their laughter and enjoyment of each other continued through to the wedding reception. 

Eventually, Veronica’s guests couldn’t hold back their curiosity any longer as Eliot was forced to clarify his vows. Ultimately, Veronica didn’t see any immediate red flags as the pair ventured off to their romantic honeymoon. 

Next up, the couple will face their fellow MAFS 2025 participants, including Eliot’s ex-wife Lauren, and will undoubtedly face the heat…

