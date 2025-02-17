It feels like it was just yesterday we watched the first batch of couples walk down the aisle on Married At First Sight Australia, but now the first intruder couple of the 2024 season, Beth and Teejay have been matched.

Although Beth and Teejay’s wedding day was shrouded in drama from the other couples, the intruders may just be a match made in MAFS heaven, and we cannot wait to see where this experiment will take them.

Beth is a 28-year-old salon manager from Queensland, who originally hails from Lancashire, Northwest England but moved to Australia 12 years ago with her family.

Before her big wedding day, Beth is excited and nervous, given she has never had a boyfriend before. But now, she hopes to find love and share her life with someone who is ready to settle down.

“It isn’t normal, like who gets to 28 and has never been in a relationship?” she said.

While she was nervous her new husband would consider her lack of dating history a red flag, Teejay felt nothing but “respect” and admiration for his new wife.

“Beth is such a beautiful girl inside and out, and it sucks that no one’s ever appreciated that. It’s wild,” he told the crew. “She’s never had a boyfriend, but now she’s got a husband – she’s skipped all the BS.”

Teejay is a business development manager who is also 28 years old from Queensland. He hails from a large family of Greek and Indian heritage, but is the only single child of seven siblings.

He has some experience in the love department having been in two long term relationships in the past.

But Teejay is ready to settle down and become a dad with someone who makes him laugh, while filling him with emotional and mental stimulation.

His father certainly made every jaw at the wedding reception drop during his speech.

“To our new daughter-in-law Beth, we can’t wait to make a lot of memories with you in them. May all your ups and downs be between the bed sheets,” he said, followed by shocked laughter from the guests. “And hurry up with some grandbabies.”

While Beth and Teejay are only just sporting the post-wedding glow, we hope this relationship survives the MAFS curse.

