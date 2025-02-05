Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Intruder alert! Sources claim Eliot & Lauren will return in Married At First Sight 2025

Will the pot be stirred?
annabel lane
As we dive right into Married at First Sight Australia 2025, some couples have opted out, finding that their match from the experts isn’t quite right for them.

After just two days into the experiment, we saw groom Eliot Donovan, walk out on his new wife Lauren Hall.

Yahoo Lifestyle has revealed that this exit by the pair will not be the last that we see of them.

Eliot and Lauren MAFS
Bride and Groom, Lauren and Eliot. (Credit: Channel Nine)

MAFS is rumoured to air a bombshell twist where Lauren and Eliot will return to the experiment as intruders with brand-new partners.

Will Eliot return with a younger bride? The question is on all of our lips.

Yahoo Lifestyle’s source has said, “Producers felt so sorry for Lauren they instantly started trying to find her a new match, and she was under the impression that only she’d be returning as Eliot made it clear he wanted nothing to do with the show anymore.”

“But after filming her second wedding and re-joining the experiment at a dinner party, she was blindsided as Eliot also walked in with a new wife,” the source continued.

It is rumoured that the pair will re-enter the experiment during week four at the dinner party, which leads to a highly explosive episode.

The publication had also claimed that Lauren is matched with pro-golfer Clint Rice, and Eliot is matched with actress Veronica Cloherty.

So get your popcorn ready, because this is going to be juicy!

Eliot and Lauren Married at first sight
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Last year in season 11 of MAFS, viewers saw five new intruders entering the experiment.

Although the intruders from last year did not outlive the experiment, in 2020 intruders Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente fell in love and have since welcomed a baby girl, Chloe!

So whilst these latecomers are usually arriving to ruffle feathers, it has been proven that arriving late to the party can be successful.

Stay tuned as we await the arrival of some new faces!

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

