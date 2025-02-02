Bride Jacqui wants the full package, with a go-getter man who will take the lead. The experts on Married At First Sight have partnered the girl who wants it all with Ryan, a groom with a warrior mentality, who wants a bride as good-looking as he is.
Groom Ryan, is a 36-year-old project manager from NSW, who has dated a lot of Sydney women and is sick of putting effort into dates that aren’t reciprocated.
Ryan likes to be in control and proclaims that he knows how to treat a woman with love and respect.
The experts have taken Ryan’s strong warrior-like personality into account when matching him with Jacqui, who wants to be looked after and have a man who takes the lead.
Jacqui, 29, is a consultant from NSW who is successful and determined and describes herself as “having the beauty and the brains.”
The go-getter type, Jacqui lists off in her vows her impressive resume, being a yoga teacher, having a double degree in law and finance and a model.
Having split from her partner of seven years, she moved to Australia from New Zealand a year ago and is ready to find her match.
At the end of the aisle, Jacqui is hoping for a tall, blonde man, as she says, “a male version of herself.”
To Jacqui’s shock, as she walks down the aisle, she sees a dark-haired man, who hadn’t shaved his face for their nuptials.
Ryan fails to take the lead and read some of Jacqui’s very obvious cues, *you should give me your jacket*, which leads to the bride confiding to the camera in tears.
Once Ryan gives his speech at their wedding, Jacqui has a change of heart when he is vulnerable and open.
After a dip on the dance floor goes wrong, mortifying Ryan, Jacqui laughs it off and the pair seem to now be hitting it off!