Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS spoilers: Eliot and Lauren return to MAFS and clash at a chaotic dinner party

Battle of the exes.
Veronica and Eliot look tense at their first dinner party as an intruder couple
Eliot was the last person Lauren expected to see at the Dinner Party
CH9

Eliot is the last person that Lauren expects to see walk through the doors during this week’s Dinner Party on Married At First Sight – and she’s furious!

“The Dinner Party gets fiery,” Eliot, 35, tells TV WEEK. “Lauren definitely didn’t hold back when talking about me. Whenever she was given the microphone, she loved to use my name.”

Eliot and Lauren, 37, were matched at the beginning of the experiment, before Eliot famously stormed out after declaring Lauren did not meet his laundry list of non-negotiables, including her being older than him and having “designer luggage”. However he denies that’s how it really unfolded.

“My portrayal hasn’t been accurate,” the QLD business owner says. “They showed me ripping her apart. I was just trying to say I really didn’t want to do this for the sake of doing the show. There was no long-term destination for us.”

Veronica in a white wedding dress holding hands with Eliot in a suit at the alter with beautiful flowers in the background with a male celebrant in a gray suit
Veronica and Eliot’s wedding day seemed to be off to a good start… (Credit: CH9)
Lauren felt robbed of her MAFS experience, but this week she and Eliot get a second chance at love when they return to the series as “intruders”.

While Lauren is matched with Clint, 43, a professional golfer, Eliot is matched with Veronica, 32, a former Miss Universe contestant who he found aligned more with his values – but that doesn’t mean his second big day went smoothly.

“[The wedding] is not without its drama,” Eliot reveals. “But we did have similar long-term goals in terms of family.”

A hurdle that his new bride encounters is she is not just entering the experiment with Eliot, but his ex-wife and her new partner who have no knowledge of Eliot’s return – and when they all unite at the Dinner Party, the energy erupts.

Lauren and Clint walk into the dinner party looking happy. Lauren wears a stunning off the shoulder long sleeve white dress while Clint is in a navy blue suit with a white shirt
A smiling Lauren returns with a new husband, Clint (Credit: CH0)

“People were yelling over the top of each other,” Eliot explains. “People were reacting to what they had been told about me.”

Eliot compares his relationship with his new wife to that of Jack and Tori,  last season’s villains who have remained together.

“It ended up being a Jack and Tori moment where we were under fire a lot,” Eliot says. “It was a test of her [Veronica’s] loyalty. But Tori never left Jack’s side, and that shows the strength of their bond.”

Will Veronica and Eliot be this season’s new super villains, but remain strong and blindly loyal to one another? Or will Eliot’s non-designer baggage with Lauren send Veronica packing?

