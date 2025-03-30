If you were surprised when Jamie and Dave both said “yes” at Final Vows on Married At First Sight, you weren’t the only one!

“If you’d asked me during Feedback Week, I would have said ‘no chance’,” Jamie tells TV WEEK.

Bubbly, no-nonsense Jamie surprises us all at Final Vows (Credit: CH9)

For the account manager, 28, saying “yes” simply meant she still held some hope of making it work with builder Dave, 36.

“I wanted to at least give us the opportunity to give it a real go in the outside world.”

Jamie says she couldn’t have guessed what everyone else was going to say at Final Vows.

“With every single couple, except Rhi and Jeff, I felt like I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, because everyone had been so turbulent and unpredictable in the experiment,” she explains. “We experienced such a lot of extreme highs and lows.”

With Final Vows winding up this week, Jamie gives TV WEEK her take on the remaining couples.

Rhi and Jeff

Rhi and Jeff greeted each other like old friends at their wedding – because the 34-year-old account manager and 39-year-old electrician had previously dated for more than a month.

Their relationship had “fizzled out” but ended on good terms, and they were able to pick up where they left off. By the time Homestays Week came to an end, Jeff had handed Rhi the key to his real-life apartment!

“It’s like they got lost on the way to another show or something,” Jamie laughs. “They were much too normal to be on MAFS, I swear! We all had very real problems and they were just so unproblematic, every single couch session.

“I think anyone would have loved to have been in Rhi and Jeff’s situation – just to have such a positive, supportive relationship. It’s just so nice to see that there are healthy men and women out there who are ready to commit to a really positive relationship.”

Rhi and Jeff: Got lost on their way to a different show? (Credit: CH9)

Jacqui and Ryan

When project manager Ryan, 36, dropped consultant Jacqui, 29, on her head while they danced at the wedding reception, you’d think things could only get better. But they got worse.

There was the Photo Ranking task, when Ryan placed Jacqui third – then reconsidered, and changed it to fourth. Then there was Homestays Week, when Jacqui wept (again!) after seeing the inside of Ryan’s house.

“They are the most unpredictable couple in this experiment, and maybe in history,” Jamie says. “At their lowest point, when you thought, ‘This relationship’s definitely done,’ they would arrive arm-in-arm at the dinner party.

“At the beginning everyone would get really frustrated. I kept saying to them: ‘There’s no point, because they’re happy. Just sit back and let them be iconic!’”

Jamie says Jacqui and Ryan have a “weird connection” to each other.

“I think, when they were good they were really great, in their eyes.”

Is Jacqui still looking for the “male version” of herself? (Credit: CH9)

Carina and Paul

Paul and Carina got off to an awkward start, when Carina recognised Paul from a previous date and asked producers if there was “another option”. But the 31-year-old digital marketing manager from a big Italian family and the 30-year-old French-born wellness adviser stayed together and their feelings grew – until Paul punched a wall after Carina casually mentioned she had slept with a famous rapper.

“They definitely had a lot of lows,” Jamie says. “But you saw them come back very very united after Homestays.”

Jamie always felt Paul and Carina were “very compatible” with each other.

“I used to look at them as our two European Barbie dolls. They just seemed to be very much in awe of each other. They were very happy to spend all this time wrapped in their own little love bubble. So it was a shame when lows kept coming.”

Will Carina forgive Paul again? (Credit: CH9)

