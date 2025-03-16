Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
MAFS spoilers: Will Jacqui and Ryan’s homestay prove to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

Tears and lies!
jacqui ryan married at first sight

One minute, Jacqui and Ryan are taking loved-up selfies, the next, they’re reprimanding each other, and this week on Married At First Sight, their tumultuous relationship culminates in explosive drama.

It’s Homestays week, which leads to an almighty blow-up for Jacqui, 29, and Ryan, 36 – a common occurrence for the pair. But could this be the turning point that spells the end for the controversial couple?

Jacqui walks into the dinner party smiling in a green dress.
Despite her upbeat appearance, Jacqui arrives to the Dinner Party solo. (Credit: CH9)

“Jacqui and Ryan’s relationship is always on the rocks in my eyes,” fellow participant Beth, 28, tells TV WEEK. “Watching it, we were kind of like,  ‘Is this just another mini-blow-up?  Are they going to be dancing and  twirling again in 10 seconds’ time?’

Heading off to stay at Ryan’s house  in South-West Sydney, they’re soon bickering on a dog walk. Then, during  a pub outing, they get into a heated exchange that sees Jacqui flee in tears.

“It was a confusing roller-coaster,  to be honest,” Beth comments.

Jeff at the Dinner Party wearing a cream suit with a pink button up shirt.
Jeff is ready to call Jacqui out on her lies! (Credit: CH9)

While Beth has empathy for anyone coming back from the Homestays in  a tough spot, Jeff, 40, jumps to Ryan’s defence after he realises that Jacqui  has been telling lies.

“I learnt that when she read back her feedback letter to Ryan [a letter written about the pair’s relationship, which she read to Jeff during the Couple Swap challenge] she left out a couple of pieces of information,” Jeff explains.

“When I heard that, I called her out, and of course drama follows.”

By the end of the Dinner Party, Ryan wants nothing to do with Jacqui, though  she won’t take that lying down. Will this be the final straw for the couple or just another bump in the road?

