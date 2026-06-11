MAFS’ Rhi Disljenkovic opens up about “weird time”amid new relationship rumours

Married At First Sight fan favourites Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels devastated fans when they announced their split recently, with Rhi calling it one of the “hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make”.

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The confirmation of their split comes after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, just over a year after the couple captured the nation’s heart on season 12 of the hit Nine show, where they made MAFS history by being the only matched pair who had a previous dating history.

Now, as the ex-couple navigate single life again, Rhi has opened up more about the split on her Instagram, TikTok and Stories, while debunking rumours she’s moved on.

Rhi Disljenkovic on Jeff split: “Some days have felt heavy”

Rhi has been opening up about life post-breakup. (Credit: Instagram)

In a candid Instagram post earlier this week, Rhi stated some days had felt heavy, while others felt really good, adding, “Sometimes choosing yourself means breaking your own heart a little in the process.”

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Saying she’s taking things one day at a time, the 36-year-old also shared in an Instagram Story that it’s been a “really weird time”, stipulating that she’s going through something that “had to happen”.

“You kind of have to take the emotion out of things,” she said. “Because if you’re only focusing on emotion, it stops you from making hard decisions. You have to focus on the facts and what’s in front of you, which is obviously easier said than done.”

The bizarre reason why MAFS fans accused Rhi of moving on

One of the more bizarre rumours to plague Rhi since her breakup with Jeff, has been over on TikTok, where she uploaded a video with one of her best friends lip-syncing to the Spice Girls.

A flood of comments came in accusing Rhi of moving on from Jeff.

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“The timing is interesting,” one person said, with another saying, “New guy, that was quick. Poor Jeff.”

Rhi was quick to clarify the guy in the video was her best friend, with one person pointing out the man in question was also at her wedding to Jeff.

Inner circle reveals ex-wife of Jeff Gobbels not surprised by Rhi split

While Rhi and Jeff’s breakup was a shock to many, sources close to the situation tell Woman’s Day that one person wasn’t shocked by the collapse of the relationship: Jeff’s ex-wife Brooke Thomas.

It wasn’t publicised on the 2025 season of MAFS, but Jeff was married to his former wife from 2019-2021, with their relationship dating back as far as 2013.

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“She’s not celebrating it,” says one source. “But there is a sense of validation. A lot of what Rhi was expressing towards the end felt very familiar to Brooke.”

Jeff and his ex-wife, Brooke. (Credit: Instagram)

While neither woman has publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding their break-ups, insiders claim both relationships became strained by questions around communication and uncertainty about the future.

“It wasn’t necessarily one major incident,” explains the source. “It was more that things stopped adding up. Rhi reportedly became exhausted trying to make sense of certain situations and eventually reached a point where she felt confused and emotionally drained.”

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