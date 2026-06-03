‘Gut instinct was right’: Pain of MAFS star’s secret ex revealed as split truth exposed

Married At First Sight fans were left shocked after Season 12 favourites Rhi Dislkenkovic and Jeff Gobbels confirmed their split after weeks of breakup speculation.

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Rhi, 36, confirmed the split on Instagram on June 2, saying, “With a heavy heart, I want to share that Jeff and I have decided to part ways. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly grateful for the love we shared and all of the memories we created.”

Jeff, 40, also took to Instagram to say it has been an “incredibly difficult time” and that he’s “trying to navigate this as best as I can.”

The similarities between Jeff’s ex-wife and Rhi

While the breakup was a shock to many, sources close to the situation tell Woman’s Day that one person wasn’t shocked by the collapse of the relationship: Jeff’s ex-wife Brooke Thomas.

It wasn’t publicised on the 2025 season of MAFS, but Jeff was married to his former wife from 2019-2021, with their relationship dating back as far as 2013.

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“She’s not celebrating it,” says one source. “But there is a sense of validation. A lot of what Rhi was expressing towards the end felt very familiar to Brooke.”

Jeff and Brooke broke up around 2021 after two years of marriage. (Credit: Instagram)

Rhi and Jeff grappled with ‘uncertainty’ about their future

While neither woman has publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding their break-ups, insiders claim both relationships became strained by questions around trust, communication and uncertainty about the future.



“It wasn’t necessarily one major incident,” explains the source. “It was more that things stopped adding up. Rhi reportedly became exhausted trying to make sense of certain situations and eventually reached a point where she felt confused and emotionally drained.”



Those close to Brooke say hearing that has brought back memories of her own experience.



“Brooke trusted her instincts,” says the insider. “There were times she felt she was asked to hold on and be patient, only for things to ultimately head in a very different direction.”

While Jeff’s ex was never mentioned on the show, friends say Brooke was particularly struck by the speed with which Jeff embraced life after his marriage ended, eventually applying for Married At First Sight and embarking on a very public search for love.

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MAFS’ Jeff and Rhi in happier times. (Credit: Instagram)

“Looking back, she feels her gut instinct was right,” the insider continues. “There were promises made and hopes given, but ultimately the actions didn’t match the words.”



The source insists Brooke holds no ill will towards Jeff and has no intention of speaking publicly about the situation. “Brooke is handling life with a new baby – she’s moved on with her life and isn’t interested in creating drama,” they say.“But naturally, seeing another relationship end in circumstances that feel familiar has been emotional.”



As for Jeff and Rhi, those close to the former couple say there is still respect between them despite the split.



“They genuinely cared about each other,” says the source. “But sometimes love isn’t enough when questions start outweighing answers.”





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