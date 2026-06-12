The game-changing Kmart item busy mums say is a ‘lifesaver’: ‘Never been so organised’

One busy Aussie mum has shared a Kmart product that has “changed her life”, shouting out the digital family calendar for keeping her family organised and accountable.

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The nifty gadget has now been used to organise the family’s appointments, grocery lists, and a rewards chart for the kids,

“Basically what you can do is you can set tasks for your kids throughout the day and it’s like a calendar reminder, and then your kids know when they have a task they need to complete,” she explained, saying the kids could then tick the task when they had completed it and it would sync up into the reward system.

From adding recipes so your partner never has to ask “What’s for dinner?” again, to grocery lists being a shared duty instead of one person’s mental load, and the fact you can use the screen for photos when it’s not in use as a calendar, the Kmart item has it all!

The digital Kmart calendar can keep track of all the things your brain may forget. (Credit: Instagram)

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Other Kmart fans have flocked to social media to leave their own reviews, adding that they loved that the product didn’t require a paid subscription to be able to use the app.

“My partner and I both have the app on our phones so we can add to the shopping list or calendar, and then it’s there when we’re home, so we don’t forget… because we’re good at that!” one person commented.

“I’ve set up tasks for my son, and he ticks them off and when he collects a certain amount of stars, he can get a reward. Plus, you can add meal plans too!” another mum shared, saying she also used the photo slideshow effect when the calendar wasn’t in use.

“I’ve had mine for a week and it’s been great,” another shopper enthused. “Does what it needs, especially for the price and not needing to pay an added subscription. It’s super easy to use.”

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Though Kmart is usually being pretty budget-friendly, the digital family calendar currently retails for $229, but many shoppers have said the price has ended up being worth it.

Knowing that the chicken has absolutely been taken out of the freezer when the kids get home from school? Turns out that feeling is priceless.

“These digital calendars do so much more than I thought,” one person commented, with another agreeing, “My house has never been so organised! So easy to set up and use, my mental load is lighter and kids do their jobs without being asked.”

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