MAFS’ Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels unfollow each other amid split rumours

They were the friends-turned-lovers arc that made Married At First Sight fans believe in true love again, but it appears things may be over for 2025 MAFS golden couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels, who have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
The shock unfollowing comes just over a year after the couple captured the nation’s heart on season 12 of the hit Nine show, where they made MAFS history by being the only matched pair who had a previous dating history.
Despite the initial shock, the pair emerged as the strongest couple that season, professing their love for each other in Final Vows, and quickly moving in together post-show.
In the year since the finale, they’ve been active on social media, often featuring in each other’s Instagram Stories and carousels, and uploading funny TikToks pranking each other.
Have MAFS’ Rhi and Jeff broken up? All the signs pointing towards a split
Fans had been speculating for some time that things had cooled off between the pair, after a series of Instagram posts from both didn’t feature each other. Now, Rhi and Jeff have unfollowed each other on Instagram, despite Jeff commenting on one of Rhi’s images just four days ago.
Just last week, Rhi sparked speculation the couple had parted ways after uploading an Instagram gallery saying she was “choosing relationships that feel calm and safe, not confusing inconsistency or mixed signals for love. However she went on to tell podcast MAFS Funny on May 25 that they were still together, though the podcast stated that people who knew them suggested they had been through a “rocky” patch.
Jeff commented on the gallery of images “love this”, while it appears Rhi hasn’t posted any recent comments on Jeff’s Instagram. He recently uploaded a series of pictures with his mum, which Rhi notably didn’t comment on or like.
The couple have also wiped a lot of Instagram content featuring each other as of June 1 2026. Jeff is still following one of Rhi’s fitness accounts, while Rhi is no longer following Jeff or his cooking account Jeff Eats.
Woman’s Day have reached out to both for comment.