MAFS star speaks out after pregnancy rumour explodes

Controversial MAFS bride Gia Fleur has taken to social media to speak out after a social post implying she was pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby sparked a flurry of speculation.

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Back in March, Woman’s Day exclusively revealed how Gia, 35, was loved up with fellow reality star Alan Wallace after her doomed relationship with on-screen husband Scott McCristal came to an end.

Alan – a 34-year-old electrician – appeared on the second season of Stan reality dating show Love Triangle in 2023.

Now, Gia has been forced to take to TikTok to respond to claims she is pregnant with Alan’s baby.

“I am pregnant,” the star deadpanned, before pausing in a May 20 video. “According to all these news sources…” she added.

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Gia Fleur addressed speculation she was pregnant. (Credit: TikTok/giafleurofficial)

The reality star then pointed to a photo that was doing the rounds on social media, which appeared to show her and her new beau Alan holding a pregnancy test stick at a recent charity event..

“It’s so AI,” Gia declared, before divulging more about the current status of her relationship.

“I did get asked in a podcast the other day where I saw my relationship headed with my boyfriend and what I was seeing in the future, and I did mention eventually having kids and I think they’ve taken that and people have ran with it,” she admitted.

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“I am not pregnant. And if I was, I wouldn’t announce it on a charity event holding up a stick like that. That’s crazy.

“I’d want to know with him and look at the stick together and then wouldn’t announce anything unless I’d seen a scan with the heartbeat and it had been pretty far advanced,” the star continued.

“So yes, I do see myself having children again. When that’s going to happen – not right now.”

Gia pointed to an AI-generated photo doing the rounds.

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It’s been a busy time for Gia, who appears to be one of the few stars from this season of MAFS turning their reality show stint into a lucrative new chapter.

With high profile celebrity agency Max Markson as her publicist, she was recently unveiled as the face of the high-profile Ms Collins’ Winter Showcase, posing for a photoshoot in a custom Aron Katona gown worth $1500, with Christian Louboutin heels and a Gucci bag.

“You guys will know when I’m pregnant because I’ll make a beautiful video with my partner and you’ll see the scan and it’ll be a whole thing,” Gia told her fans.

She has, however, already hinted that the relationship with Alan is serious.

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“We live together, we’re renovating the house, we’ve got guys doing the kitchen right now, and everything’s going pretty well. Hopefully, we’ll get engaged by the end of the year,” she told Pedestrian.TV’s podast Villain Edit recently.

“I hope he proposes; I would love that. We’re just really happy and just enjoying life.

“We both want the same things, and I went into this telling him like, I do want another baby, and I would like to get engaged and have a good wedding – a proper wedding, because I’ve never had a proper wedding,” she added.

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“So I was like, yeah, that’s the sort of things that I want, and he wanted the same things. It’s just a matter of time before hopefully we achieve all of those.”

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