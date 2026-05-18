‘Not giving up’: Jelena Dokic tells of new struggle weeks after adoption reveal

Jelena Dokic is one busy woman – and the beloved media personality candidly admits her work commitments have not left her with “much energy for much else right now”.

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In between the former tennis star’s keynote speaking engagements, broadcast work and “constant travel”, she is going through a “not so consistent” period when it comes to fitness, exercise and moving her body.

The 43-year-old declares that she “absolutely loves” her work, explaining that it is “so fulfilling and rewarding”.

“But I do have to find a balance again and take care of my own physical health more too,” the star admitted in an Instagram post to her 342,000 followers on May 17.

Jelena Dokic has opened up about a need for “balance”. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

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“It happens. I tried my best and I will not beat myself up about it. But you know what I will do? I will get back to it and back to work on consistency and balance,” she explained.

Health and wellbeing is important to Jelena, perhaps even more so since she underwent surgery in December 2025 to remove a large fibroid (a non-cancerous growth on the uterus).

Since then, she has been outspoken about how making a “few small changes and habits consistently” can make a big difference in life.

“Think small, weekly, habits and consistency over perfection, think progress and growth over perfect unrealistic standards,” she told her Instagram followers on May 8.

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But she doesn’t shy away from sharing her struggle either.

“As you know, I am not here just to show you the good parts and tell you it’s all amazing,” the star shared in her most recent post. “That’s not reality and it’s not real. And I like to keep it real.”

Jelena is known for keeping things real online. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

Jelena – whose moving documentary, Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, was released on Netflix in Australia on May 15 – explained that “what defines us” is not how many times we fall down, but “if we get back up and try again”.

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“So if you are going through something similar with your fitness journey or anything else, just know, it’s ok to go up and down and make mistakes and be down and not do something as well as you would have liked,” she wrote. “As long as you try again, go again and not give up.”

Jelena’s latest update came just weeks after she shared a candid life update, telling The Guardian that while she and boyfriend Yane Veselinov don’t plan to start a family, she is open to the idea of adopting a child in future.

“I still am open to adoption in a couple of years, potentially, absolutely,” she shared in April.

While Jelena and Yane are not planning on starting a family, Jelena is open to adoption in future. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

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“It’s always been kind of on my mind. I think I can give so much love to a kid that will potentially go through a tough time, be an orphan, maybe not have that love and support.

“I’ve always felt like I can give a lot of that, and I love kids, so I’m still open to that idea, absolutely,” she said.

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