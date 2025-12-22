Jelena Dokic leans on boyfriend Yane after ‘disgusting, evil’ ordeal

Jelena Dokic and her new love, boyfriend Yane Veselinov have jetted off to Bali for a break, as the former tennis star recovers from a “disgusting” ordeal.

The couple were snapped arriving in Bali with several bags in tow, days after Jelena was forced to take to social media to slam “fake news” circulating on social media that suggested she was pregnant with Yane’s baby.

In a shock development, shortly after she went public in denouncing the post – which used an AI-generated picture of Jelena and Yane appearing to hold an ultrasound scan – Jelena again targeted by another cruel AI scam.

Jelena Dokic and her boyfriend Yane arrived in Bali after being targeted in a cruel scam. (Credit: Backgrid)

A second social media post – purporting to be from a celebrity news site called Celeb News – used an AI-generated image of Jelena with a bald head, appearing deeply unwell in hospital, with a tube underneath her nose.

“Jelena Dokic Breaks Silence With Health Update After Surgery To Remove ‘Large’ Uterine Growth,” the accompanying caption said.

The star called the fake post “absolutely disgusting, appalling and evil”.

“I have no words for this magnitude of fake news, photoshop and AI. This is suppose to be me and my partner while I am not just apparently sick in hospital but pregnant as well,” Jelena wrote in a furious response on Instagram.

“I have no words for these disturbing AI images and lies. I don’t know how someone can do this and be ok with it to post something this untrue, disturbing, horrible and use AI for something so terrible and post to social media.”

Jelena and Yane have been targeted with another fake post on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Jelena recently underwent surgery in hospital to remove a uterine fibroid – something she said she was recovering from “great”.

“And this post is meant to show my recovery and what I look like through AI and even pulling my partner into it,” she added.

Jelena was recently targeted in a similar scam which wrongly suggested she and Yane were expecting a baby,

“This is so disturbing on so many levels as you never know what kind of a journey someone might be on and I might actually be going through a really tough time trying to get pregnant and then you post this, a made up picture of what it would look like,” Jelena wrote.

“Even going as far as using AI for the ultrasound picture. Disgusting. So disturbing and distressing.

Jelena and Yane, pictured for real, right, had already been targeted by another fake post, left. (Credit: Instagram)

“To make something like this up and use AI and create fake news about me and my partner is just crossing the line. This needs to stop,” the star continued.

“We are often asked what can be done to make the internet and social media better and nicer to people and not a toxic place.

“Surely putting rules, laws and penalties for creating something this vile should be simple and first on the list.”

Jelena and Yane have jetted off to Bali together. (Credit: Backgrid)

The star went on to say she was a “tough person” who could “take a lot”, but even so she said seeing the “fake news” had left her “distressed” and mentally impacted.

“Imagine what it does to people that don’t have the decades long experience with being in the public eye, media and living under the microscope,” Jelena wrote.

“This is serious and something needs to be done. I will continue to call evilness like this out and we need to do it together.

“More needs to be done.”

