Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home News

Beloved Australian sports presenter dies suddenly aged 41

'Oh Mac Mac, my heart just broke.'
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Katherine Davison Profile
Duncan McKenzie-McHargInstagram

Tributes have been paid to Australian sports presenter Duncan McKenzie-McHarg after his shock death at the age of 41.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed the star – who had previously worked with Channel 7, Channel 10 and Fox Sports –  passed away having suffered “blunt traumatic injuries” in Los Angeles on December 17.

Duncan McKenzie-McHarg
Duncan McKenzie-McHarg died suddenly. (Credit: Instagram/duncanmcmc)

The body of McKenzie-McHarg was found on a roof, with reports claiming he had fallen from a building.

The presenter had moved to Los Angeles three years ago, after landing a dream job as Stan Sport’s Los-Angeles-based reporter.

Advertisement

On Australian TV screens, McKenzie-McHarg was regularly seen during Stan’s coverage of the tennis.

Most recently, he had interviewed players competing at the US Open in New York in August.

Prior to his TV broadcasting career, McKenzie-McHarg had been a reporter on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast with his boyhood idol Eddie McGuire.

It was a job he landed by chance, having always admired McGuire for his “quick and versatile” broadcasting technique.

Advertisement
Duncan McKenzie-McHarg
The star regularly interviewed top tennis players for his job at Stan. (Credit:Instagram/duncanmcmc)

When McKenzie-McHarg was around 16 years old, McGuire came to his school to give a talk.

“He was a proper entertainer,” McKenzie-McHarg recalled in a 2023 interview with Radio Today. “I left the lecture theatre thinking that I wanted to be like that guy.”

He finally got the chance to work with the man he admired so much, after studying journalism at Monash University and getting the opportunity to impress radio bosses.

Advertisement

The routine was demanding, with McKenzie-McHarg having to go to bed at 8pm each weekday in order to rise at 4am – something he described as “pretty brutal”.

But he praised McGuire as a great mentor.

“He was firm, but fair,” he told Radio Today. “Eddie used to tell me, ‘When you come on-air, you need to deliver the news like it’s the most important thing in the world.’”

Duncan McKenzie-McHarg
Fans reacted with shock to news of the star’s passing. (Credit: Instagram/duncanmcmc)
Advertisement

As news of McKenzie-McHarg’s sudden death spread, fans of the star took to his Instagram page to share their disbelief.

Australian radio star Jade Robran was one of the first to share her own tribute.

“Oh Mac Mac, my heart just broke,” she wrote. “You were the shining light on cold, wet Melbourne mornings… I’ll always remember you’d play Justin Bieber and we’d sing and laugh to pass the time. You are one in a million & the world is a little emptier without the joy you bought to us all. Rest peacefully my friend.”

“Mate – Your smile, your banter, your professionalism. What a mark you made,” another tribute read.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement