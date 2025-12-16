Jelena Dokic slams ‘baby announcement’ post with new love

Jelena Dokic was still recovering from a stint in hospital following an invasive operation to remove uterine fibroids, when she saw the post.

It was a “baby announcement” purporting to be from her and her new love Yane Veselinov.

At first glance, the post appeared to show Jelena and her man beaming at the camera with an ultrasound in hand.

“Tears, cheers & pure love!” the post read. “Jelena Dokic finally confirms the news millions hoped for…”

The post appeared to come from an entertainment site called “Celeb News”, and yet it wasn’t what it seemed at all.

It was fake. And it led a shocked and furious Jelena to take to her Instagram stories to send a clear message to her fans.

The fake post and AI image, left, and a real photo uploaded by Jelena to her Instagram, right. (Credit: Instagram)

“Not true. Fake news,” the former tennis star declared. “The lengths some media and fake news will go to to photoshop or use AI and make up something that is so serious. Incredible.

“By the way, this doesn’t even look like me, so you could have done a better job with the photoshop,” the enraged star continued.

“Ridiculous but concerning of the world we live in and to create a fake photo like this.”

Jelena wrote a furious response to the discovery. (Credit: Instagram/jelena_dokic)

Jelena isn’t the only television star to have been forced to speak out after having their likeness cloned by AI.

Back in 2023, then Sunrise star David “Kochie” Koch, responded after an AI-generated image of him appearing to be crying was linked to a fake post seemingly announcing his death.

“Even though saying goodbye is never easy, we are comforted by the knowledge that Kochie lived a full and meaningful life and left behind a legacy of kindness, tenderness, and compassion,” the fake post read.

Then Sunrise star Kochie hit back over this AI post. (Credit: X)

“Just for clarity I’m alive and well and enjoying @AFL #gatherround in Adelaide with all my family. This stuff is really giving me the sh#ts,” the star wrote on X after being alerted to the post.

The use of AI in scam ads is a problem that is on the rise globally, with hackers impersonating major music stars reported to have stolen an estimated $US5.3 billion from fans in 2025 alone.

A report by social media security firm Spikerz, found that scammers impersonating artists such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish, were using fake accounts, hacked profiles and cloned content to trick fans into purchasing tickets that didn’t exist.

The scams are becoming even more convincing as generative AI tools trick audiences into thinking the posts are bonafide.

“Social platforms have become the most important connection point between artists and their audiences, and therefore, the most vulnerable,” Scott Cohen, an advisor to Spikerz said. “If we want artists to innovate and experiment, we have to give them digital environments where they’re not constantly under attack.”

