Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity

Shirtless Karl Stefanovic shows off weight loss a year after ‘dad bod’ confession

The Today Show host was all smiles on his beach break.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Katherine Davison Profile
Karl StefanovicBackgrid

It’s been just over a year since Today Show host Karl Stefanovic appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show to make a confession about his “dad bod”.

Advertisement

“There’s a shot of me on Christmas Day… coming out of the surf, and it was bad,” the star told hosts Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Kyle Sandilands, referring to a topless photo of him holidaying in Byron Bay that had been taken a few years before.

It’s a photo that ended up making headlines – and it caught the eye of prominent Australian businessman James Packer.

“James Packer sends me a note that says, ‘Mate, you need to get your a*** to the gym’,” the Channel Nine star revealed.

“If you’re getting notes from Packer about that, you know it’s serious,” he quipped.

Advertisement

Indeed, James has been candid about his own weight struggles – previously admitting to turning to Ozempic in a bid to trim down.

And in the year since his candid radio confession, it seems Karl has doubled down on his own efforts to get in shape too – with new pics of the star taken on December 21 proving it!

Slimmed down Karl Stefanovic at the beach
Karl Stefanovic beamed at the beach. (Credit: Backgrid)

In the snaps, Karl, 51, beamed as he enjoyed a pre-Christmas Noosa beach trip with brother Peter and sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys.

Advertisement

Karl appeared upbeat and jovial during the outing, chatting happily with the duo and gesturing as they strolled along the sand.

Karl Stefanovic
Karl was in a jovial mood. (Credit: Backgrid)

Certainly, the star has a lot to smile about, with his booming broadcasting career and his marriage to wife Jasmine going from strength to strength.

Back in his November 2024 radio interview, the star credited her for supporting him whatever shape he is in.

Advertisement

Karl admitted he felt “embarrassment” over the photo that made headlines,  but he said his wife was “always so good about it”.

While he hasn’t revealed the secret to his success this time around, in 2020 Karl did pledge to lose 10kg in 10 weeks on the Today Show, after revealing he weighed more than 100kg.

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic
Jasmine has been a constant support. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

“I started at 105kg, the heaviest I’ve ever been. It was incredibly embarrassing,’ Karl told obesity expert Dr Nick Fuller.

Advertisement

“I’d like to get down to 90kg at the end of all this. You don’t think that is important but for me, it’s a big psychological thing,”

Dr Fuller tasked Karl with following the Interval Weight Loss (IWL) diet, which involved him eating a bigger breakfast and lunch and a small dinner.

The expert also suggested the star use chopsticks at night to avoid eating too much.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement