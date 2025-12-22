Shirtless Karl Stefanovic shows off weight loss a year after ‘dad bod’ confession

It’s been just over a year since Today Show host Karl Stefanovic appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show to make a confession about his “dad bod”.

“There’s a shot of me on Christmas Day… coming out of the surf, and it was bad,” the star told hosts Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Kyle Sandilands, referring to a topless photo of him holidaying in Byron Bay that had been taken a few years before.

It’s a photo that ended up making headlines – and it caught the eye of prominent Australian businessman James Packer.

“James Packer sends me a note that says, ‘Mate, you need to get your a*** to the gym’,” the Channel Nine star revealed.

“If you’re getting notes from Packer about that, you know it’s serious,” he quipped.

Indeed, James has been candid about his own weight struggles – previously admitting to turning to Ozempic in a bid to trim down.

And in the year since his candid radio confession, it seems Karl has doubled down on his own efforts to get in shape too – with new pics of the star taken on December 21 proving it!

Karl Stefanovic beamed at the beach. (Credit: Backgrid)

In the snaps, Karl, 51, beamed as he enjoyed a pre-Christmas Noosa beach trip with brother Peter and sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys.

Karl appeared upbeat and jovial during the outing, chatting happily with the duo and gesturing as they strolled along the sand.

Karl was in a jovial mood. (Credit: Backgrid)

Certainly, the star has a lot to smile about, with his booming broadcasting career and his marriage to wife Jasmine going from strength to strength.

Back in his November 2024 radio interview, the star credited her for supporting him whatever shape he is in.

Karl admitted he felt “embarrassment” over the photo that made headlines, but he said his wife was “always so good about it”.

While he hasn’t revealed the secret to his success this time around, in 2020 Karl did pledge to lose 10kg in 10 weeks on the Today Show, after revealing he weighed more than 100kg.

Jasmine has been a constant support. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

“I started at 105kg, the heaviest I’ve ever been. It was incredibly embarrassing,’ Karl told obesity expert Dr Nick Fuller.

“I’d like to get down to 90kg at the end of all this. You don’t think that is important but for me, it’s a big psychological thing,”

Dr Fuller tasked Karl with following the Interval Weight Loss (IWL) diet, which involved him eating a bigger breakfast and lunch and a small dinner.

The expert also suggested the star use chopsticks at night to avoid eating too much.

