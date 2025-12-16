Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
 ‘We’ve been wobbly’: Kylie Gillies family news marks new chapter

The emotional star of The Morning Show shared details about the last few weeks.
Kylie Gillies and familyInstagram

An emotional Kylie Gillies has shared details of a new chapter for her and her family, as her son Gus left Australia to build a new life in Berlin.

The popular host of Channel 7’s The Morning Show, was snapped looking teary at Sydney International Airport recently, where she farewelled Gus, 23, the oldest of her two children with husband Tony.

Kylie Gillies with her sons
Kylie looked emotional as she farewelled Gus, centre. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

“I read somewhere that you shouldn’t say to your children ‘You make me so proud’. Because that’s making it about you,” Kylie began her heartfelt post.

“Instead you SHOULD say to them ‘You should be so proud of YOURSELF’. I understand the sentiment.

“So with that in mind, we hope Gus is proud as he takes his next big leap all the way to Berlin for his dream job.

“We’ve been wobbly these last few days after squeezing him tightly and saying goodbye at the International Airport,” the star added.

“His last weeks in Sydney were filled with fond farewells with friends, family, feline cuddles ..and Grandma. Go get ‘em Gus. We love you.”

Kylie Gillies' son Gus
Kylie was there to farewell her boy. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)
Kylie’s The Morning Show co-star Larry Emdur was one of the first to respond to the heartfelt post, writing, “What an amazing adventure. Have the best time Gus, we’ll look after Mum and you look after you.”

Meanwhile TV personality Sally Obermeder added, “All the feels in every way. Congrats to Gus and his amazing parents who instilled in him the belief that his dreams are worth chasing.”

Kylie Gillies
Kylie is deeply proud of her boys. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

Kylie has previously spoken openly about the pride she feels about Gus and his younger brother Archie, 21.

In a September interview with TV Week, the star told how Gus had already spent 18 months in Europe and was planning to head back because his career path in film and commercial production had “taken off”.

“And my other son is at uni in the world of design. He’s in his third year and doing really well and finding his own way in the world as well,” she said. “So maybe they both have a little bit of the media flair in their DNA somewhere.”

However, inside the TV star said she was “secretly crying” that they were leaving home to forge their own paths.

“It’s both exciting and scary – and I’m happy and sad all at once,” she explained. 

“You know what? That’s actually what motherhood’s about. Feeling 87 emotions all at once.”

