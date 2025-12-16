‘Right by my side’: Mark Beretta’s heartfelt message to new love

Days after finally telling the world he had a lady in his life, “loved up” former Sunrise star Mark Beretta has made it official by sharing a poignant tribute to the woman who has shown him “unwavering support”.

The breakfast TV star – who said goodbye to Sunrise for the final time in two decades on December 12 – was initially coy when he chatted about girlfriend Renata Hickson in a Daily Telegraph interview ahead of his departure.

“I do have a friend at the moment,” told the outlet sheepishly, while not naming her at the time.

Wanting to keep his budding romance private is perhaps not surprising, given Mark had navigated a difficult few months.

Speaking previously to Woman’s Day, the star revealed the loss of his father to cancer and his mother’s own battle with the disease had made him “see the world a little differently” – and it appears Renata was helping him navigate a bumpy road.

Mark Beretta has been navigating a difficult time. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

“She’s been by my side through the time with dad, and dad loved her, which is great. She’s great. She’s super kind and super supportive,” Mark told the Daily Telegraph.

“And that’s another part of it, too, she’s been there with me to work through this process as well.”

Fast forward less than a week and it appears Mark was ready to take things to the next level with his new lady love.

He and Renata – a National Operations and Impact Manager with the Indigenous Marathon Foundation – were first spotted walking Renata’s dog around Balmoral looking “very loved up” ahead of Mark’s final TV broadcast.

Then, in a rare personal post on December 13, the sports presenter made things official with a poignant message online.

“When I’ve needed someone you’ve been right by my side,” he told Renata in a post shared to Instagram. “Unwavering support. In awe of your incredible achievements, your resilience, and the kindness you bring to the world. Thank you.”

Renata spent 17 years in the military, during which she became Australia’s first female Tank Squadron Commander in a combat role, and Mark proudly shared photos of her in camouflage gear in his post.

Other snaps included the pair cycling together and appearing at a red carpet event.

A day after sharing the post, the veteran TV star, 59, was spotted at Sydney Airport with Renata, as the duo headed off for a well-earned break together.

Mark and Renata jetted out of Sydney for a well-earned break. (Credit: Backgrid)

The couple were casually-dressed for the flight, with Renata rocking a tiger-print shirt, denim skirt and flat sandals while Mark sported shades and a green t-shirt.

So what’s next for the TV stalwart? Mark put it simply in a chat with Woman’s Day.

“I think for now I’ll take the first part of the year and maybe buy a campervan and travel around Australia, and say g’day to all those people who have supported me over the years.”

