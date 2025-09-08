Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Kylie Gillies shares a family update, the hard-hitting stories that have kept her up at night and how The Morning Show has changed her life

'It gives me purpose'
Lucy Croke Profile
Kylie Gillies from The Morning Show pictured with her husband Tony and two sons, Gus and Archie.
Kylie might be a journalist, but her favourite job is being a mum.
Kylie Gillies has delivered the news every weekday for 18 years on The Morning Show, but there’s one story she has reported on that stands out – and not in a good way.

“We were live on air when the Lindt [Cafe] siege unfolded and the hostages were taken,” Kylie, 58, tells TV WEEK. “Our studios were located right in the Sydney CBD at that point, and with the view from the Channel Seven building, you could see right into Martin Place. Police snipers had moved into our building, and we were among the last to leave because we had to stay live on air until they switched over to the studio in Melbourne. That is one that definitely stays with us – and for all the bad reasons.”

Kylie Gillies from The Morning Show poses in a white shirt and black skirt smiling in front of a white background.
Kylie has been on The Morning Show for 18 years! (Credit: CH7)

Kylie has reported on many breaking news stories and done it all alongside  her “best friend” and co-host, 2024’s TV WEEK Gold Logie winner, Larry Emdur, citing their dynamic as part of The Morning Show’s success.

“We have this sort of gorgeous rhythm that comes from sitting next to each other and working so closely together for 18 years,” the mother-of-two explains. “We’ve got families, we talk about our husbands and wives. I think a lot of viewers see their own family reflected in us – and we can banter until the cows come home.”

Being a girl from rural Tamworth, NSW, Kylie says her gig now as a glitzy entertainment and breaking news presenter is very different to how her career started out.

Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies on set of The Morning Show.
Larry and Kylie aren’t just co-hosts, but besties, too. (Credit: CH7)

“I’m a Tamworth girl,” she declares. “I grew up in the country, started off in a regional newsroom, reporting sometimes from the middle of a paddock, doing three, four stories a day. I’m forever grateful that I get to come to work in a beautiful studio and talk about entertainment news, Hollywood and covering some big news stories. I’m grateful for what I’ve got here in the city.”

It was in Tamworth where she met her husband, fellow journalist Tony, who she says she clicked with immediately.

“I knew straight away [that he was the one],” Kylie says. “He worked on the country newspaper, The Northern Daily Leader, in Tamworth and I worked at the local TV station. We met both as working journalists in the same small country town, with shared interests and shared goals. But we used to compete for stories.

“We’ve gone through life side by side, certainly not me leading or certainly not him leading, but definitely shoulder to shoulder.”

Kylie Gillies smiling in a white shirt and black skirt sitting on a stool.
Kylie looks forward to travelling more now she faces life as an empty-nester. (Credit: CH7)

After being married for 36 years, the pair have gone through life’s ups and downs, and done it all while parenting two very loved sons, Gus, 22, and Archie, 20, who are now old enough to fly the coop.

“Gus has already done an 18-month stint in Europe,” she says. “And he’s heading back there because his career path in film and commercial production has taken off. And my other son is at uni in the world of design. He’s in his third year and doing really well and finding his own way in the world as well. So maybe they both have a little bit of the media flair in their DNA somewhere.”

While Kylie is “secretly crying” that they are leaving her to forge their own paths, she is deeply proud.

Kylie Gillies with colleague and friend, Sunrise host Nat Barr who is wearing a boat captains hat.
(Credit: Instagram)

“It’s both exciting and scary – and I’m happy and sad all at once,” she explains. “You know what? That’s actually what motherhood’s about. Feeling 87 emotions all at once.”

Now that she has the spare time to focus on herself, she has no plans of slowing down at work, but may look at a few more weekends away with her husband instead.

“We suddenly have all this time,” she says. “The kids used to have sometimes four games of footy in a weekend. Now those days are over, maybe we will start to travel a bit more.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 03: Matt Shirvington, Natalie Barr, Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur attend the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 03, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Channel Seven’s Morning team: Sunrise’s Matt Shirvington and Natalie with The Morning Show’s Kylie and Larry at the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney. (Credit: Getty)

From the country newsroom to the glamorous world of entertainment reporting, Kylie has loved every step of her journey and enjoys how her role as The Morning Show host has given her balance.

“It has, although I hate that word,” she says with a laugh. “I have got so much more out of the show than what I’ve ever had to sacrifice. My two beautiful boys have grown up with their mum being known for The Morning Show, and me being able to pick them up from school. It has given me so much. It’s given me stable work. It’s given me my purpose.”

It’s also gifted her her proudest achievement – apart from her successful marriage and beautiful kids, of course.

“The fact that Larry and I are still steering The Morning Show makes me proud,” she reveals. “The fact that we’re still here, we still care, we’re still excited by it, we’re still asking what’s happening tomorrow – that longevity is what I’m most proud of. People can trust us and they can get a laugh with us. It’s a tough old business, and neither Larry nor I take it for granted, not for one millisecond, because the minute you start taking it for granted is the day the wheels fall off.”

