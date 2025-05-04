Kylie Gillies married her husband and fellow journalist Tony Gillies in 1989, and because she was just 22, the couple decided to focus on their careers before starting a family.
After waiting 14 years, Kylie and Tony welcomed their first son Gus in 2002, and then their youngest, Archie, two years later.
The Morning Show’s presenter is now the mother of a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old, further proving how fast time flies.
While motherhood is a tough gig at times, she dreaded the day her sons left the nest.
“I’m painfully aware of the present, and each family holiday is bittersweet as I know that it might be our last. I want to spend as much time with them as I can, but all they want to do is be with their friends, which I get – and it’s wonderful. But I end up crying on my husband’s shoulder,” she said.
Although the very real prospect of not having her sons under one roof is daunting, she finds leaning on her mum friends a great source of comfort.
Kylie admits to turning to her colleagues Ann Sanders and Natalie Barr, who have boys older than Gus and Archie.
“I was seeking wisdom from women who’d ‘been there, done that.’ I’d be lost without my ‘boy-mum’ friends,” she admitted.
Continue scrolling to see all the best photos of Kylie Gillies with her husband and two sons.
In celebration of Kylie’s 58th birthday, the family ventured out to lunch!
“Food was lovely. The company was the absolute best. ❤️,” she wrote.
Kylie shared some sweet photos of the family saying goodbye to son, Gus as he jetted off to travel across Europe for a whole year.
“You help them grow wings. And then they fly away,” she wrote.
“A parent’s proud moment. And heartache too. Safe travels for the next 12 months Gus.
“Have fun, learn lots, make memories and if you don’t ‘what’s app’ us, I swear I’m on the next flight to Europe. 😂 Joking. Or am I ? We love you”.
While one son is jetting across Europe, the other is suddenly “old enough” to attend the Australian red carpet premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
“Parenting. Sometimes it can seem like Mission Impossible,” Kylie wrote on Instagram.
“Then, all too suddenly, they’re old enough to attend a red carpet Australian premiere.”
Parenting problems.
The adorable family took this snap before heading to India.
Time has passed so quickly! Kylie shared this comparison photo of her son from Year 7 to Year 12.
Christmas at the Gillies is a big deal, and this year they almost missed out on their tradition of putting up their Christmas tree together, but Kylie was relieved they managed to keep it up for another festive season.
“We’ve decorated the tree together for 19 years now, and I wasn’t ready to give up another tradition just yet. 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻,” she shared.
These snaps were taken during Christmas lunch, and when Kylie found them in her phone, she wasn’t sure just how alike her sons look, even though everyone tells her they’re similar.
“People say they’re alike. Sometimes I can see it ..💙💙,” she queried.
At the time Kylie captioned this picture, “North West would never do this to Kim Kardashian,” but after North’s antics on TikTok aimed at Kim, this may be one of the rare time the presenter is wrong.
Gus and Archie share birthdays within weeks of each other, so in 2021, Kylie thew a joint dinner for them. She posted this family snap with the caption, “The 2-for-1 birthday dinner🎁🎈🎁 Happy 17th to our Archie today. And to Gus, who turned 19, three weeks ago in lockdown. We love you both so much❤️ And we love the girls who love you ❤️❤️.”
Christmas 2017 marked the day Kylie realised her boys were officially taller than her.
“2017- The year I was overtaken by our darling boys to become the shortest in our family,” she wrote.
She may have pouted for the pic, but we know how she really felt.
“Can I just get a nice Mother’s Day pic with you two? Hmm. At least the iso face-time with my Mum, Sis and nieces was less rowdy Happy Mother’s Day.”
“My perfect Valentine’s date. At home. Tablecloth is brown paper from the boy’s school books Drawn with hearts by us. Daddy took the photo. Love the Gillies’ Xxxx.”
When Gus finished school, he embarked on the Aussie tradition of schoolies, and after his send-off, Kylie posted this picture with the sweet caption, “His smile is wide. Partly because he’s chuckling at my tears. Gus, on his way to schoolies.
“We’re so excited and happy for him and his beautiful, exuberant and caring mates. As a Year 12 group in 2020, they’ve certainly graduated knowing how to spell the word resilience,” she continued.
“But it’s going to be a long week. For us. Of course for him it will fly. I’ve told him he’ll be creating memories to last a lifetime. That’s IF he remembers anything 😂.”