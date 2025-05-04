Kylie Gillies married her husband and fellow journalist Tony Gillies in 1989, and because she was just 22, the couple decided to focus on their careers before starting a family.

After waiting 14 years, Kylie and Tony welcomed their first son Gus in 2002, and then their youngest, Archie, two years later.

The Morning Show’s presenter is now the mother of a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old, further proving how fast time flies.

While motherhood is a tough gig at times, she dreaded the day her sons left the nest.

“I’m painfully aware of the present, and each family holiday is bittersweet as I know that it might be our last. I want to spend as much time with them as I can, but all they want to do is be with their friends, which I get – and it’s wonderful. But I end up crying on my husband’s shoulder,” she said.

Although the very real prospect of not having her sons under one roof is daunting, she finds leaning on her mum friends a great source of comfort.

Kylie admits to turning to her colleagues Ann Sanders and Natalie Barr, who have boys older than Gus and Archie.

“I was seeking wisdom from women who’d ‘been there, done that.’ I’d be lost without my ‘boy-mum’ friends,” she admitted.

Continue scrolling to see all the best photos of Kylie Gillies with her husband and two sons.

