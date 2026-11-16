Now her disgraced ex-husband Russell Brand has been sentenced to prison for 10 years and six months for the rape of one woman and sexual assault of three others, Katy Perry is said to be on the cusp of releasing a tell-all memoir that will expose their “dark marriage” for the first time.

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Sources close to the Firework songstress, 42, told the Daily Mail she was waiting for the verdict in Brand’s trial to come through before moving forward with a deal after receiving “multiple offers” to tell her story, both in the form of a book and a TV miniseries.

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“She’s considering a Netflix-type series and an autobiography. Her team have been in active discussions,” says a source. “There is a lot about that marriage which people don’t know. It was a very dark period in her life. She has a lot to say.”

Katy met Brand, 51, on the set of the film Get Him To The Greek in 2009, with the pair going on to marry in India the following year.

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However, just over a year later, the couple split with Katy later revealing that he had dumped her via text message.

Years later, Katy would allude to Brand’s dark side, telling Vogue that things between them turned sour when he began to feel inadequate while she travelled the world on tour.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she revealed. “So that was really hurtful and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

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She then added, “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending. But then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

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