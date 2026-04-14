“Categorically false”: Katy Perry denies claims she sexually assaulted Ruby Rose

A bitter celebrity showdown has exploded between Ruby Rose and Katy Perry, after Ruby sensationally accused the chart-topper of sexual assault – a claim Katy’s camp has slammed as completely untrue.

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Ruby, 40, dropped the bombshell over the weekend on Threads while weighing in on chatter about Katy’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance. In a fiery comment, the Aussie star alleged the incident happened at a Melbourne nightclub almost 20 years ago.

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Doubling down in a series of follow-up posts, Ruby claimed she was in her early 20s at the time and went on to describe the alleged encounter in graphic detail. She said she had stayed silent for years, pointing to the lasting toll of trauma and how difficult it had been to finally speak out.

The actress also opened up about the added challenges of discussing alleged abuse between women, saying it can feel even harder to confront publicly than cases involving men. Despite the explosive claims, Ruby insisted she has no plans to take legal action – while maintaining the incident happened and alleging there were witnesses.

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Katy’s team quickly fired back. In a strongly worded statement released Monday, her rep blasted the allegations as “categorically false,” branding them “dangerous” and “reckless,” and suggesting Ruby has a history of making claims that have been denied.

The shocking accusations reignite a long-running feud between the two, dating back to 2017 when Ruby publicly took aim at Katy’s song Swish Swish. Now, Ruby is hinting their past runs deeper than fans realised, alleging earlier personal ties during her rise to fame.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

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