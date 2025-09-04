Katy Perry’s eye-watering net worth revealed

Katy Perry is estimated to have a net worth of around $400 million.

Advertisement

In 2011, the ‘Roar’ singer became the only musician, apart from Michael Jackson, to have five No. 1 singles from one album, after Teenage Dream debuted at No. 1 and sold more than six million copies worldwide.

In the years since, the 40-year-old has not been able to match that level of wild success with another album. Her next album Prism sold four million copies, while her 2017 album Witness sold just 990,000 copies. In 2020, she released Smile to little fanfare and only 67,000 albums sold in the US, while her last album 143 has only hit 100,000 copies sold in the US.

However, Katy’s dwindling record sales don’t seem to have impacted her net worth.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

A few days ago, the pop star’s team announced she had already sold over 1.1 million tickets to her Lifetimes tour, which comes to $A122 million in sales.

That figure comes from ticket sales to her shows in the US, Canada and Australia and doesn’t even include her upcoming legs in Latin America, Europe and China.

The announcement follows months of online criticism of the pop star, who has been roasted for everything from her latest album, to her tour choreography, to her part in the all-female Blue Origin space flight alongside Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn.

While commenting on a fan page, the ‘Dark Horse’ singer said she tries not to let the online discussion about her worry her.

Advertisement

“Please know I am OK, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” she wrote in an Instagram comment recently.

“My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it,” she continued.

(Credit: Instagram)

The ‘Firework’ singer said when the “‘online’ world tries to make [her] a human piñata,” she chooses to accept it with grace.

Advertisement

“I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, Katy and Orlando Bloom announced they were splitting after after almost 10 years together via representatives with a joint statement shared to Page Six.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” the statement said.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.