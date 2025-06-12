Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly experiencing “tension” in their relationship

Could there be trouble in paradise?
Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are reportedly facing tension in their relationship, with sources suggesting that a split may be on the horizon.

The pair, engaged since 2019 and parents to daughter Daisy Dove, have encountered challenges stemming from Katy’s professional setbacks and stress.

A source shared with People magazine that following the release of her new album, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album.

“It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
(Credit: Getty)
Another source added, “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”

The singer is currently touring Australia on her Lifetimes tour, which began on April 23 in Mexico City and will end in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

After the release of her album and the stress from her upcoming tour, a source shared with Page Six that “It’s [Katy and Orlando’s relationship is] over.

“They are waiting till her tour is over before they split.”

Adding to the speculation, during a recent performance in Sydney, Katy made comments while introducing her breakup song I’m Still Breathing, implying its significance and further fueling rumours of their relationship troubles.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but notice that Orlando Bloom brought his dog, described as his “emotional support animal,” to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and didn’t mention Katy at all during the interview, sparking even more speculation about possible trouble.

“He’s a real emotional support animal because I’m very emotional right now,” the actor had added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
(Credit: Getty)
This appearance was for Orlando’s latest action-comedy film Deep Cover, which is a blend of crime action and humour.

Despite the ongoing rumors about their relationship, it is clear that both Orlando and Katy are busy focusing on their career and their respective audiences.

While neither Katy nor Orlando has publicly commented on the current state of their relationship, insiders suggest that an official announcement regarding their status may follow the conclusion of Katy’s tour in December.

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

