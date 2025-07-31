Katy Perry cosies up to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau

Is Katy Perry flirting with politics?

Advertisement

It certainly appears so in these new pics showing the ‘California Gurls’ popstar cosying up to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a hot day date!

The unlikely pair were seen having lunch together in Montreal, Canada, last week, startling fellow diners with their undeniable chemistry.

At one point Katy, 40, who is in Canada for her Lifetimes tour, was spotted leaning across the table as they knocked back several cocktails.

While there’s been no confirmation of a romance, the timing couldn’t be better for the couple, with Katy and actor Orlando Bloom splitting in June while Justin, 53, announced his separation from his wife Sophie in 2023.

Advertisement

Credit: Backgrid.

In June, Katy and Orlando announced their separation after almost 10 years together via representatives with a joint statement shared to Page Six.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” the statement said.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Advertisement

A source close to the pair told The Sun that, “Katy confided in friends at the start of the year that their relationship was as good as done.”

The insider added, “They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter.

“But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin.

“She knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message.

Advertisement

“It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.