When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first crossed paths at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, neither of them knew that a beautiful relationship would ensue.

However, nearly a decade on the pair are still going strong. Here, we deep dive into their relationship.

The couple met in 2016. (Credit: Getty)

GETTING OFF ON THE WRONG FOOT

It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. In fact, they actually butted heads!

At the 2016 Golden Globes afterparty, Katy had her security guard buy 10 burgers from In-N-Out to bring to the party, and Orlando tried to pinch one!

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” she recalled during an episode of American Idol. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!’”

They then struck up a conversation and their relationship blossomed from there.

Orlando told The Times that because he is “a little older” than Katy – he is 48 while she is 40 – he wasn’t “overly familiar with her artistic endeavours” when they first crossed paths.

The pair’s relationship turned serious quite quickly, with Orlando introducing Katy to his son Flynn (whom he shares with his ex Miranda Kerr) just a month later.

The pair briefly separated in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

A BRIEF BREAKUP

Despite their relationship moving quickly, the pair broke up in February 2017, with a statement from their reps reading, “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

According to a source, their breakup can be attributed to their busy schedules and careers.

Although they went their separate ways, the pair remained good friends. Both Katy and Orlando made comments about their ongoing friendship in April 2017.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Orlando shared. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Meanwhile, Katy took to X to write, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

The couple have one child together, a daughter named Daisy. (Credit: Getty)

A FAMILY OF THEIR OWN

Katy and Orlando rekindled their romance in February 2018, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in September of that year.

Their relationship went from strength-to-strength after they reconnected, and they got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“It was very sweet,” Katy revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It was Valentine’s Day… we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter.

“We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”

The pair are still engaged today and have yet to marry. They were set to tie the knot in mid 2020 in Japan, but their plans were put on hold due to COVID-19.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have since expanded their family, and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on 27 August 2020.

Katy has also expressed her desire to have more children in the future, telling People, “I’m a planner. So we’ll see.”

Nowadays, the couple frequent red carpets and high-profile events together, and Katy is even close friends with Orlando’s ex, Miranda Kerr!

Katy and Miranda are good friends! (Credit: Getty)

