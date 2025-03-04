In 2014 Miranda Kerr had just emerged from “a really bad depression” after her split from Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom.

The model, who shared son Flynn with her ex, was navigating single motherhood and acing co-parenting when she attended a Louis Vuitton event in New York and was deliberately sat next to Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel.

Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president for the fashion brand who made that fateful seating choice, did so explaining, “She is very beautiful; I’m sure he will have a good time.”

According to Page Six, Miranda struck up a conversation with the CEO of Snapchat by telling him “Spiegel im Spiegel” by Arvo Pärt was her favourite song.

After a night of delightful conversation, they exchanged numbers, but when Evan left, he never sent the then mother-of-one a text.

It turns out despite his empire, Evan was quite the humble guy, admitting to WSJ, “I thought I had no chance, so I wasn’t going to waste my time.”

A month later, and with a bit of encouragement from former Harper’s Bazaar editor Glenda Bailey, Miranda decided to risk it all by sending Evan a text.

As she is known for her flirty personality, it’s no surprise that she smoothly typed and sent: “Just wondering – did you ever listen to that song, Spiegel im Spiegel?

The 38-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald that they ended up building a friendship before it became something more.

“We met at a dinner in LA for Louis Vuitton and became friends. We were really good friends for a long time before we started dating,” she said.

But once they were in love, there was no stopping them, and in May 2017, Miranda and Evan wed in a gorgeous backyard ceremony.

They spent no time waiting to grow their family, and a year later, Miranda gave birth to their first son, Hart, and in 2019 they welcomed another boy named Myles.

Oh, and as if their story wasn’t perfect enough, the Kora Organics founder’s ex-husband, Orlando, thinks highly of Evan.

“Orlando thinks [Evan] is great. We’re just a modern family now!” Miranda told The Edit.

While they display a rather picture-perfect blended family, Evan explained to WSJ he and his wife “see the world very differently,” but that it gives them a certain strength.

“There’s nothing more helpful than having someone who loves you, and knows you really well, point out a different perspective,” he confessed.

But the butterflies are never too far away, and Miranda once described their first kiss as “electric” and “magical” to Elle Spain.

“I felt like it was the first of my life,” she gushed.

After falling head over heels for their love story, here are some of the most adorable pictures showing their love.

