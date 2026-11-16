Sonia Kruger tells all as baby photo stuns fans: ‘Over the moon’

The photo Sonia Kruger shared on social media on November 16 caused quite the stir. It showed the Dancing with the Stars host smiling at the camera, a newborn baby girl tucked quietly in her arms.

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“Newest member of the family,” Sonia captioned the snap simply on Instagram, sparking a deluge of questions from interested fans.

The photo of Sonia Kruger and a newborn baby caused quite a stir. (Credit: Instagram/soniakruger)

“Is this her baby or a family member’s?” one confused follower asked, to which the Channel Seven star quickly set the record straight.

“My niece’s first baby girl ,” Sonia replied, good-naturedly with three laughing emojis.

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She went on to explain that baby Amelia Mae was her niece’s first baby – making Sonia one proud great aunt.

Amelia’s mum is Brooke – the daughter of Sonia’s sister Deb – and as such, the baby may end up being the spitting image of Sonia growing up, as she and Deb are often mistaken for twins, and Brooke is her mum’s mini-me!

“Even when we were younger there are pictures of us and people thought we were twins,” Sonia explained in a 2017 interview with Nine about her and Deb. “Definitely now people can see the family resemblance.”

Sonia Kruger says people think her and her sister Deb are twins. (Credit: Instagram/soniakruger)

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The duo were born just 13 months apart – and while Sonia’s work commitments forced them apart for a while – they have grown ever closer over time.

“I moved to Sydney, she stayed in Queensland, she had a family very young – she was 23 when she got married and started having her children – and our lives were super-different,” Sonia previously divulged of her connection to Deb.

“I was travelling a lot. I was working a lot. Deb was being a mum. So in those years, even though we’d still see each other for family holidays and Easter and Christmas and that kind of thing, we probably weren’t as close as we are now and I feel that every year that goes by we get closer and closer.”

Indeed, in the same Instagram carousel in which Sonia introduced baby Amelia, she shared photos of her and her sister enjoying a night out.

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And now that there’s a new family addition to dote over, a source tells Woman’s Day that Sonia is “absolutely over the moon”.

Sonia Kruger’s mum Margaret was also thrilled to meet baby Amelia. (Credit: Instagram/soniakruger)

“You can practically feel the excitement jumping off the screen. She thinks her new little great-niece is the most precious thing in the world,” the insider shared, adding that the star is “one very proud and besotted aunty”.

“She’s completely smitten. Sonia has always had a big personality, but when it comes to family, there’s a real soft side to her,” the source adds.

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“She’s loving every minute of being an aunty, and this little girl has already stolen her heart.”

Sonia – who shares daughter Maggie with husband Craig McPherson – has previously been candid about her own path to motherhood.

She was aged 49 when she finally fell pregnant thanks to an egg donated by a close friend, having previously miscarried on more than one occasion.

Sonia Kruger shares daughter Maggie with husband Craig McPherson. (Credit: Instagram/soniakruger)

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“I want to be really open with people about the fact it is an egg donor baby because we occasionally see in the media women over the age of 40 falling pregnant and having babies,” Sonia told The Australian Women’s Weekly in September 2014.

“And I know from personal experience that you can be lulled into a false sense of security, believing you can put off motherhood and fall pregnant when you want to. But it’s not true. At least, it wasn’t for me.”

Now aged 60, the source tells Woman’s Day that she thought it was “quite funny” that she had to jump into the comments to clarify to fans the baby wasn’t hers.

“But honestly, who could blame them?” the source asks. “She’s one very thrilled aunty!”

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