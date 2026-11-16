‘Taken my breath away’: Chrissie Swan update as star admits ‘I am not well’

Standing in the doorway with her hands clamped to her mouth, Chrissie Swan’s eyes filled with tears.

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In front of her was a glimmering Christmas tree adorned with mesmerising fairy lights. The tree was a gift – from homewares store Adairs – and it was, the star said, the tree of her “dreams”.

Taking to Instagram to reveal that she and her 13-year-old daughter, Peg, had decorated it together in red, green and gold, the star admitted it had been a few hours that she would “never, ever forget”.

Chrissie Swan was emotional as she took in the gift she had been sent. (Credit: Instagram/chrissieswan)

It was no doubt a welcome moment of joy for Chrissie who, on October 22, revealed she had suffered a “medical emergency” which left her hospitalised for “ages”.

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Two weeks later, she told fans via social media that she hadn’t been able to leave bed most days.

“I’ve had a pretty rough two weeks and lots of curveballs, lots of surprise stuff that wasn’t on the cards,” the star shared on Instagram, while keeping details of her health ordeal private.

Now, as the Nova radio host enjoyed a moment of joyful connection with her daughter, she also addressed her current health struggles.

“I know I don’t look great… but I am not well,” the star wrote in her November 14 post.

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“And I think it’s important to show that because another thing I’ve learned is that sometimes people get unwell and show it in their bodies and faces and that’s also just a part of being a human being so why hide it away?

“It’ll probably happen to all of us at some stage and it’s happening to me now,” the star continued.

“I’m not ashamed of how I look because guess what? I’m alive! What a great thing to be!”

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The 52-year-old has been absent from her radio show since September, and has previously shared that she doesn’t know if she will return.

However, Chrissie’s ordeal has made her aware of just how much love and support she has.

“During this whole hideous health ordeal one thing that has been made abundantly clear is that my world is full of beautiful and kind and thoughtful people,” the star shared, adding that the realisation had “taken my breath away every day”.

Chrissie Swan has been so grateful for the love she has received. (Credit: Instagram/chrissieswan)

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“Chrissie’s certainly not pretending that things are easy, but there’s a real sense of gratitude in her outlook right now,” a source tells Woman’s Day, adding that while the star wishes to keep details of her situation private she’s “very aware of how lucky she is to be here and she’s trying hard to hold on to that perspective”.

“It’s about taking things day by day, celebrating the little wins and reminding herself that there’s still plenty to be grateful for,” the insider adds.

It’s understood that Chrissie is also making a conscious effort to stay connected to the world outside her recovery – via social media, reading, and cooking.

Chrissie (pictured at the Logies in 2023) has been candid about how difficult her recovery has been. (Credit: Getty)

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“Having people respond, share ideas and chat with her is helping her feel part of the outside world when so much of her attention has understandably been on getting better,” the source says.

“There’s something quite lovely about the way she’s choosing to keep those conversations going.

“Rather than allowing her current circumstances to completely define her, she’s finding comfort in the ordinary things that make life enjoyable – a good book, something delicious to cook and the excitement of Christmas approaching.”

Indeed, Chrissie has even been involved in taste-testing the Coles Christmas range.

“She’s taking things at her own pace, but there’s a determination to keep looking forward, stay engaged and appreciate the simple pleasures along the way,” the source says.

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