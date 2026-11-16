Delta Goodrem eyes new chapter after ‘week full of curveballs’

Delta Goodrem‘s just tangoed her way to her highest Strictly Come Dancing score yet, and the iconic British show could be just the beginning of the Australian star’s rise to superstardom in the UK!

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As the singer, 42, enjoys a career resurgence on the other side of the world, an insider spills that she and musician husband Matthew Copley could be setting up an exciting new life for themselves in London.

Delta has blown British audiences away on Strictly. (Credit: Instagram).

“Delta has always had international ambitions, but there’s a real sense that the UK could be the next big chapter for her,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“She’s getting exposure to an entirely new audience and the response has been incredibly encouraging.

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“London could be an exciting base for her and Matt, particularly if more international opportunities start coming her way.”

Dancefloor sensation

Delta has been wowing fans and judges alike on Strictly, particularly after her last challenging dance. The singer’s regular dance partner, Kai Widdrington, had to be hospitalised due to illness, leaving her less than 24 hours to learn the Argentine Tango with fill-in partner, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Delta not only rose to the challenge, but nearly topped the leaderboard with a knockout score of 35 out of 40!

“A week full of curveballs but I am so proud of our performance,” she shared on Instagram. “I am loving every minute of this journey.”

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Delta Goodrem has been a hit on the dancefloor with Aljaž and Kai. (Credit: Instagram)

Though she’s been a beloved star at home for over two decades, Delta’s been hot property in Britain and Europe this year after showing off her talents across some of their most popular television shows.

In May, an estimated 1.3 million viewers watched her take third place on Eurovision with her epic performance of Eclipse, and she followed that with cameos on The Voice UK and The Voice of Germany.

“She’s at a really interesting point in her career. Eurovision introduced her to a huge European audience, and Strictly is giving people the chance to see a completely different side of her,” the insider continues.

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“It’s opening doors that might not have been there a couple of years ago.”

Delta Goodrem and Matthew celebrated her birthday recently in London. (Credit: Instagram)

It helps that Delta’s husband Matthew, who she married in Malta in June 2025, is a musician in her band and always up for a global adventure.

“I have an amazing partner and we live a good life and we get to tour the world doing what we love to do,” Delta says of their jetsetting lifestyle.

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A new London home

Matthew has been by Delta’s side during her dancing journey, even nursing her back to health after her recent rib injury. According to our spy, turning their temporary stint in London into a more concrete move is appealing to the Aussie couple for a number of reasons.

“It’s not just about Delta’s career anymore, it’s about what sort of lifestyle she and Matt want together,” the source adds.

“Friends wouldn’t be surprised if they considered spending longer periods in London – even a permanent move. It doesn’t necessarily mean walking away from Australia for good, but when opportunities like this come along, it’s natural to want to make the most of them.”

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