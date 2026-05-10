EXCLUSIVE: Delta Goodrem on following in Olivia Newton-John’s footsteps at Eurovision: ‘She’s my forever muse!’

Just days out from Eurovision in Vienna, our very own musical mega-talent Delta Goodrem is finally starting to feel the nerves.

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And while she’s used to performing on stages around the world in front of thousands, the reasoning behind the jitters is a little more personal.

(Credit: Getty)

“I mean, Olivia Newton-John has been on the Eurovision stage,” she gushes to Woman’s Day. “[And] we’ve had Celine Dion. [Those] two women are the biggest influences for me in music since I started.

“I think that’s pretty amazing to know that the two people who I love so dearly have both been a part of the Eurovision family,” she shares.

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Olivia Newton-John represented the UK at Eurovision in 1974. (Credit: Getty) Celine Dion won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988. (Credit: Getty)

DEEP CONNECTION

It’s a connection Delta, 41, cherishes deeply. Over the course of her career she’s written songs for both Olivia and Celine, shared the stage with Olivia as a duet partner, and even portrayed her in the miniseries Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You in 2018.

It’s been a dream come true for the singer, who first met Olivia in New York when she was seven. “We had just gone to Phantom Of The Opera and it was the first time I’d seen the theatre and all of a sudden Sandy from Grease walks in the door and I said to Mum, ‘Sandy is there, Mum. It’s Sandy,’” she previously recalled.

“And Olivia heard my Australian accent because I was just going, ‘It’s Sandy!’ She walked over to our table and said, ‘I hear you’ve got an Australian accent so you’re not from around here then?’ She talked to my mum and said, ‘I hope I see you around tomorrow,’ and the next day I walked around New York looking for Olivia Newton-John.

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“Little did I know we [wouldn’t] find each other… I was looking for her always.”

(Credit: Getty)

LEANING ON EACH OTHER

Their bond strengthened when in 2003, Delta was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at age 18. The Born To Try singer says Olivia, who herself had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, reached out to her.

“[She wrote] a long letter talking about a [cancer] journey and how it’s a gift to give back to people, and we bonded instantly,” Delta adds.

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Tragically, less than 20 years later, Olivia would lose her battle to the disease, but her death has brought new perspective to the projects Delta chooses to align herself with now, and Eurovision not only feels like a full-circle moment – but it feels as though she’s following in the footsteps of her mentor.

“I’m just really grateful that [Olivia and Celine] have all been a part of it,” she tells us.

Delta is set to hit the Eurovision stage in Austria for the second semifinal on Thursday, May 14, and her song Eclipse has bookmakers predicting she could be the first Australian to win.

(Credit: Getty)

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COSMIC TIMING

Given the timing of the release of the song – the track came out in the same week as an actual partial lunar eclipse – Delta is hoping the cosmic alliance will help her bring it home for us Aussies.

“I want Aussies to be with me and for us to do this together and represent together,” she enthuses. “So I’m bringing everybody with me, team-spirit style!” she enthuses.

“I’m so excited and grateful. I’m just enjoying the fact that you get to be a part of such an incredible community and family. It’s been really, really fun.”

The Eurovision Song Contest airs from 13-17 May exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand.

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