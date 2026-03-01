Australia’s Eurovision 2026 representative revealed – and she’s a home-grown pop superstar

Australian home-grown superstar Delta Goodrem has been announced as the next Aussie representative for Eurovision 2026!
The 41-year-old will be performing her brand single “Eclipse” to more than 160 million people worldwide at the upcoming the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, in May.
For Delta, the larger-than-life opportunity has been a long time coming.
“I’m so honoured to represent Australia on one of the biggest and most iconic music stages in the world at Eurovision!” Delta exclaimed.
“As a singer-songwriter, music has been my lifelong passion. I’ve always loved the creativity, individuality, and joy Eurovision brings, connecting and uniting people across the globe through music; the universal language,” the “Born To Try star” continued.
“I can’t wait to arrive in Vienna and make Australia proud.”
Featuring her signature piano sound mixed with the power ballad beats Eurovision is famous for, we think she’s onto a winner with this track.
You can listen to it below.
After she burst onto the scene on Neighbours when she was 15 years old, Delta has become one of Australia’s biggest names in music.
Her first album Innocent Eyes was a 23-time Platinum hit, making it one of the highest selling albums in Aussie history. Since then, Delta has sold more than nine million albums and won 12 ARIA awards.
Having written songs for Eurovision icons Celine Dion and worked with Olivia Newton John, it’s only natural that Delta takes the Eurovision stage herself.
When is Eurovision 2026?
Eurovision 2026 will be taking place from Tuesday May 12 to Saturday May 16 in Vienna.
How can I watch Eurovision 2026 in Australia?
Thankfully, Aussies can tune in to the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 on SBS’s exclusive broadcast.
The network will be showcasing the event live, and also airing it in prime time from Wednesday May 13 to Sunday May 17 on SBS and SBS On Demand.