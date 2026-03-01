Australia’s Eurovision 2026 representative revealed – and she’s a home-grown pop superstar

Australian home-grown superstar Delta Goodrem has been announced as the next Aussie representative for Eurovision 2026!

Advertisement

The 41-year-old will be performing her brand single “Eclipse” to more than 160 million people worldwide at the upcoming the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, in May.

For Delta, the larger-than-life opportunity has been a long time coming.

“I’m so honoured to represent Australia on one of the biggest and most iconic music stages in the world at Eurovision!” Delta exclaimed.

Delta Goodrem has been a household name since she played Nina Tucker on Neighbours. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns for ABA)

Advertisement

“As a singer-songwriter, music has been my lifelong passion. I’ve always loved the creativity, individuality, and joy Eurovision brings, connecting and uniting people across the globe through music; the universal language,” the “Born To Try star” continued.

“I can’t wait to arrive in Vienna and make Australia proud.”

Featuring her signature piano sound mixed with the power ballad beats Eurovision is famous for, we think she’s onto a winner with this track.

You can listen to it below.

Advertisement

After she burst onto the scene on Neighbours when she was 15 years old, Delta has become one of Australia’s biggest names in music.

Her first album Innocent Eyes was a 23-time Platinum hit, making it one of the highest selling albums in Aussie history. Since then, Delta has sold more than nine million albums and won 12 ARIA awards.

Having written songs for Eurovision icons Celine Dion and worked with Olivia Newton John, it’s only natural that Delta takes the Eurovision stage herself.

Advertisement

When is Eurovision 2026?

Eurovision 2026 will be taking place from Tuesday May 12 to Saturday May 16 in Vienna.

We’ll be blasting Delta’s greatest hits in the office today, that’s for sure. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

How can I watch Eurovision 2026 in Australia?

Thankfully, Aussies can tune in to the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 on SBS’s exclusive broadcast.

The network will be showcasing the event live, and also airing it in prime time from Wednesday May 13 to Sunday May 17 on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.