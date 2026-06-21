EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda reveals if she’d ever do MAFS

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Miranda has plenty to say about her time on the show – and she’s not holding back.

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The outspoken contestant, sent home after a blow-up among the girls vying for Farmer Zac‘s attention, is standing firm in her belief that he got it wrong – and making clear she has no interest in giving him a second chance.

“He’s probably regretting his decision”

Miranda says she’s still not over the way her exit played out, claiming she was undone by gossip rather than anything Zac witnessed firsthand.

“I did feel betrayed by the girls and Zac, knowing that I’d just got sent home because of what another girl had said,” she tells Woman’s Day. “I was not comfortable with the whole situation.”

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She’s confident that Zac’s perspective will shift watching the show back. “He’s probably regretting his decision. A lot is coming out that wasn’t made known to him at the time,” she says. “Open and honest communication is his biggest thing – I think he would be disappointed if he saw the gossip that was actually going on behind the scenes.”

Whether Zac sees it the same way remains to be seen.

“He made a mistake”

Miranda has no hesitation in laying the blame squarely at Zac’s feet, saying their final conversation only added to her frustration.

“Absolutely I think he made a mistake. I’ve said that the whole time,” she says. “It’s his loss. But at the end of the day, he made that decision, so he has to live with it.”

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“I was really disappointed when we had the one-on-one conversation. I tried to explain and share my side of the story and he kind of threw that in my face by sending me home anyway.”

(Credit: Seven)

“I don’t give people second chances”

Should things not work out for Zac at the end of the series, don’t expect Miranda to be waiting in the wings.

“Honestly, no, I wouldn’t give him another chance,” she says. “He did pick another girl over me and chose to listen to the high school drama – and that showed me the sort of person he is. I don’t give people second chances.”

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She’s equally unapologetic about her time on the show, despite the mixed reaction she received from both viewers and the other ladies.

“No regrets. I definitely still stand by everything I said. I was saying what everyone else was thinking and I’m happy to be the one to say these things.”

Who will Zac choose?

Despite everything, Miranda is willing to offer a prediction for who will win over Zac – and it’s someone she’s stayed in touch with.

“I was closest with Mieke and I think she has a great personality. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up together,” she says. “If it was my pick, I would say Mieke.”

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She says there’s no lingering bad blood with the other girls – just no contact. “I am still in contact with Mieke. I have never really spoken to the other girls since. But no bad blood between anyone.”

(Credit: Seven and Nine)

Life after the farm

On her love life, Miranda is staying tight-lipped for now, though she hints something may emerge in due course. “I think that’ll come out eventually. Nothing I can really speak of at the moment,” she said.

Viewers who have compared this season’s drama to Married At First Sight may be wondering whether Miranda could be heading to the altar next – and she’s keeping her options open.

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“I am very open-minded and I am open to all opportunities, but at this stage I don’t have anything like that planned,” she says.

She’s also candid about the fact she went into the show having never watched Farmer Wants A Wife – or any other reality show, for that matter. It means the comparisons fans have drawn to past reality TV characters – namely MAFS’ Gia Fleur – have largely gone over her head.

“When I’m getting ‘Miranda is the new Gia’, I honestly don’t know what that means. I know it’s not positive, but I honestly don’t know – and it’s better that I keep it that way.”

For now, a European summer is on the agenda. “I’m having a break from the farmers!,” she says.

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