Are Farmer Jason and Poppy still together? What we know after claims he’s DMed former contestants

Farmer Jason Tessmann entered Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 determined to find a genuine connection, ultimately choosing Poppy Victoria as his match in an emotional finale.

Advertisement

But just weeks after filming wrapped, sources suggest the pair have already gone their separate ways – with claims Jason’s been reconnecting with former contestants since.

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Jason and Poppy’s love story on Farmer Wants A Wife

Despite holding different views on children, it seems Jason believed his connection with Poppy was strong enough to work through it.

Jason chose Poppy in a finale moment filled with declarations of growth and falling feelings. “You’ve made me a better person. You’ve made me a better man,” he told her. “Poppy, I am falling for you. Will you come back to the farm with me?”

Advertisement

Poppy didn’t hesitate. “I can’t wait to get to know you more,” she said, accepting his offer on the spot.

(Credit: Seven)

Are Farmer Jason and Poppy still together?

Despite their happy ending on screen, Woman’s Day understands Jason and Poppy called things off shortly after filming wrapped.

New Idea previously reported that Jason had since reconnected with former contestant Bene Joseph, with a source telling the outlet: “Bene has been proudly telling friends that Jason turned up in her DMs and they’ve been flirting and getting along. She’s also been saying he’s no longer with his lady from the show.”

Advertisement

The publication also alleged Bene isn’t the only former connection Jason has reached out to, with an insider claiming: “A few of the women have compared notes, and some think Jason has been revisiting connections that didn’t get the chance to fully develop during filming.”

However, after reality TV podcast So Many Receipts posted a short video on TikTok discussing the alleged reconnection, Bene showed up in the comments to shut it down herself. “Hey it’s Bene, and no there’s nothing with Jason and I,” she wrote. “We chat very rarely, and I’m sticking to city guys!”

(Credit: Seven)

Jason and Poppy are yet to post anything together publicly – though given the split is said to have happened so soon after filming, that’s perhaps unsurprising. Many couples wait until after the reunion special to make things Instagram official anyway, but for Jason and Poppy, it seems that moment may never come.

Advertisement

For now, it looks like Farmer Jason and Poppy are no longer together – while Bene’s denial suggests the “revisited connections” story may not be as clear-cut as first reported.

Fans will have to wait for the reunion to get the full story!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.